Street Man Fighter: KANGDANIEL, BoA, SUPER JUNIOR’s Eunhyuk & 2PM’s Wooyoung star in new posters

Ahead of the show’s highly-awaited premiere on August 23, Mnet is amping up the excitement by releasing exciting new updates! On August 4, Mnet released the main poster for the upcoming dance battle series, as well as individual posters for the three judges and the MC.

The main poster featuring the three fight judges BoA, SUPER JUNIOR’s Eunhyuk and 2PM’s Wooyoung, and the MC KANGDANIEL, sees the four charismatic stars posing against a dark background, with the logo of the show emblazoned across. The tagline of the show can also be seen prominently.

Check out the main poster, below:

Following this, individual posters for BoA, Eunhyuk, Wooyoung and KANGDANIEL were released. These new posters show the stars posing while looking straight at the camera, with a faint image of them dancing in the background.

‘Street Man Fighter’ follows Mnet’s previous shows, ‘Street Woman Fighter’, ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’ and ‘Be Mbitious’. While KANGDANIEL has been the MC for ‘Street Woman Fighter’ and ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’ previously, BoA has also been the fight judge during ‘Street Woman Fighter’.

The upcoming show is set to feature eight all-male dance crews, 1MILLION, We Dem Boyz (WDBZ), Eo-Ddae, Bank Two Brothers (BⅡB), Prime Kingz, YGX, Just Jerk, and project dance crew Mbitious, which includes idol crew members Hoya and Roh Tae Hyun. Mbitious was formed during the show ‘Be Mbitious’, hosted by Rain, in order to produce a project dance crew which would go on to participate in ‘Street Man Fighter’.

Further, it had previously been reported that KANGDANIEL is directly participating in the lyrics of the OST for ‘Street Man Fighter’, which will represent the feelings of the dancers when they are frustrated while in a difficult situation.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Jung Da Eun to substitute Kim Sae Ron on ‘Bloodhounds’ for remaining scenes after the drunk driving incident