Street Man Fighter PC crticized over sexist remarks; Crew faces backlash for NewJeans’ Hype Boy mockery video

‘Street Man Fighter’ premiered on August 23 amidst high expectations for the dance reality show. The program was established following the massive success of its female counterpart show ‘Street Woman Fighter’ and its spin-off ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’ were well received by the audiences.

The press conference for the show took place on the same day as the broadcast of the first episode where the creative producer of the show Kwon Young Chan was asked about the differences between the female and male versions of the show. To which the CP reportedly responded with the former having jealousy and selfishness, while the latter including loyalty and pride.

The comments did not sit well with the viewers who called out the sexist remarks and refused to tune into the program. Netizens also recalled previous similar remarks made by soloist Kang Daniel who apologised on his Instagram.

In another incident, one of the participants on the show, team Local Champs, were seen creating an exaggerated dance cover of the latest hot track, rookie group New Jeans’ ‘Hype Boy’. Their video was called out for being disrespectful of the original song and its choreography. Many pointed out that instead of being fun, it looked as if the crew was mocking the steps. Local Champs includes dancers from YGX which was the winning team for the ‘Street Woman Fighter’ and has also worked on many girl group choreographies. What is also to be noted that the original choreography for the song was made by Team Eoddae, who is also participating on the dance survival show.

