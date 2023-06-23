Street Woman Fighter 2: Kang Daniel returns as host; 8 teams including 1MILLION dance to viral tracks

Kang Daniel will be returning as host for the awaited Street Woman Fighter 2, which will begin on August 22. This is the third consecutive year of him being an MC for the ‘Street’ series. He began as the MC for Street Woman Fighter, Street Dance Girl Fighter in 2021 and Street Man Fighter in 2022. He brings dance expertise as he is known for his B-Boying experience since debut.

He cheered and responded appropriately as he enjoyed a battle with the dancers during the broadcast of Street Woman Fighter. Throughout each episode, his progressing skills and sensible language contributed to his success as host. In light of Kang Daniel's reputation as a dance-professional MC, his expertise, and his unparalleled star quality, the production team also gave him the role of MC once more. What kind of synergy Kang Daniel will create with the eight crews in Season 2 of Street Woman Fighter is the focus of attention. Street Woman Fighter Season 2 will be different from Season 1 as the latter was recorded during COVID-19 and so they didn’t have any live audience but this time, the dance crews will be able to receive live praise and fanfare from the audience.

Through its official YouTube channel, Mnet's Street Woman Fighter 2 posted crew videos on June 23 for global public evaluation. DEEP N DAP, 1MILLION, Wolf'Lo, LADYBOUNCE, TSUBAKILL, BEBE, Jam Republic, and MANNEQUEEN make up the crew in Street Woman Fighter 2. The first battle involved songs of groups from SM, YG, JYP, and HYBE in a so-called K-POP deathmatch mission. DEEP N DAP and LADYBOUNCE powerfully danced with aespa's Next Level and NCT127's Kick It. WolfLo and 1MILLION delivered a performance to Shut Down by BLACKPINK and COUP D'ETAT by BIGBANG's G-Dragon, respectively. The killer choreography of TSUBAKILL and BEBE for ITZY's Not Shy and Stray Kids' MANIAC was shown. Lastly, MANNEQUEEN danced to LE SSERAFIM’s Eve, Psyche and Bluebeard’s Wife while Jam Republic presented their version of BTS’ Dope.

With these powerful performances by the 8 crews of Street Woman Fighter 2, fans are excited to see what they have in store for the survival show!

