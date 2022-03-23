‘Street Woman Fighter’ leaders to return in new dance show as mentors

Mnet is gearing up for a new coaching reality program, starring the leaders of the dance teams from ‘Street Woman Fighter’! According to Mnet, the upcoming program is open to anyone who loves dancing, but cannot actually dance. Meanwhile, the leaders from the dance teams that appeared on ‘Street Woman Fighter’ will be appearing as mentors, drawing out the potential of all these participants, helping them to grow as dancers.

One of the organisers of the ‘Street Woman Fighter’ series shared that the upcoming series will be different from the show and its yet-to-be-aired successor, ‘Street Man Fighter’, and those who are not good at dancing will be the main characters of the dance-themed program, showing a different sort of fun as compared to the competition between professional dancers.

Meanwhile, the 8 leaders from ‘Street Woman Fighter’ shared, “We hope everyone dances happily”, about the upcoming challenge with where people with affection and potential for dancing gather for this unique show. Any non-professional who is passionate about dance is welcome to apply as a student on the show, and gain a chance to learn how to dance by the 8 team leaders from ‘Street Woman Fighter’, Leejung, Gabee, Hyojin Choi, NO:ZE, Rihey, Monica, Honey J, and Aiki.

‘Street Woman Fighter’ aired in August 2021 and immediately skyrocketed in popularity. A spin-off titled ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’ starring high school girls aired in November 2021, and season 2, titled ‘Street Man Fighter’ has also been confirmed.

Currently, the upcoming show is planned to be broadcast in May 2022, and Mnet is recruiting applicants to join its new challenge.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TOMORROW X TOGETHER becomes first male K-Pop artist to enter Billboard’s Song Breaker Chart