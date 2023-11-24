Strong Girl Bong Soon actor Ji Soo returns to Instagram, 2 years after bullying controversy

Strong Girl Bong Soon actor Ji Soo posted on Instagram for the first time in a while. The actor has previously starred in dramas like My First First Love, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and more. He was starring as the lead in the drama River Where the Moon Rises alongside Kim So Hyun when controversy regarding his school bullying accusations broke out and he had to drop from the show after six episodes. The actor enlisted for his mandatory military service following the incident.

Ji Soo's first Instagram post in 2 years

On November 23, Strong Girl Bong Soon actor Ji Soo took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself. This marked his first interaction on Instagram in the past two years since his bullying controversy and his return from the military. He sported a black top against a yellow background. The caption for his post read, 'Early Winter'. Many fans welcomed him as the actor made an appearance in many years.

Ji Soo opens up about the controversy

On October 23, Ji Soo gave an exclusive interview to Sports Chosun. He explained that he met with the initial accuser and they discussed the matter and sorted it out. The two are now on good terms, he added. He also elaborated on the matter of his last drama River Where the Moon Rises. He stated that he wanted to clear the air surrounding the accusations but things changed for the worse, he didn't have an agency to back him up so he had to drop out and enlist in the military.

Ji Soo also clarified on the bullying issue and explained how the situation was for him back in school. He also elucidated that he met with the accuser and realised that the person felt left out because of him and felt that Ji Soo had excluded them from other students. The accuser too explained to the media outlet that they had cleared out the misunderstandings and they kept in touch.

Ji Soo made his debut in 2012 with To the Beautiful You. Since then he has been cast in hits like My First First Love, Strong Girl Bong Soon, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and more.

