Strong Girl Bong Soon and Strong Girl Nam Soon in talks for third season post sequel success

The Strong Girl universe might be coming up with a new season soon. Reportedly, plans are in motion for the production of Season 3 for both JTBC dramas, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Strong Girl Nam Soon. Strong Girl Nam Soo, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’s spin-off is currently airing.

Strong Girl Nam Soon and Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’s Season 3

As the Saturday-Sunday drama Strong Girl Nam Soon unfolds on JTBC, reports from broadcasting insiders suggest that a sequel, extending the narrative universe of the series, is currently in the planning phase.

Writer Baek Mi Kyung is renowned for introducing the first female hero in a Korean drama with Strong Woman Do Bong Soon in 2017. The universe explores the ancestral superpower gene, inherited since the Joseon Dynasty by women, emphasizing its responsible use for noble causes. The writer continues to captivate audiences with her unique storytelling. The second series, Strong Girl Nam Soon re-emerged after a six-year hiatus, delivering a compelling narrative centered around three generations of heroic women—grandmother, mother, and daughter.

The storyline of Strong Girl Nam Soon is mostly mystery-based as it explores the interesting narrative of the family's confrontation against the prevalent issue of drugs, a significant contemporary challenge, and a strong and powerful villain aiming to engulf the world in his grasp. The show's ability to provide a thrilling plotline filled with twists and turns has contributed to its positive reception.

Despite the ongoing airing of Strong Girl Nam Soon, talks about the next season's production by JTBC are already underway, underscoring the drama's quality and widespread popularity. With Park Bo Young and Lee Yoo Mi having portrayed memorable characters, Do Bong Soon and Kang Nam Soon, fans are eagerly anticipating the revelation of the next female protagonist destined to wield extraordinary powers for the sake of spreading goodness into the world.

Watch the trailer for Strong Girl Nam Soon here-

More about Strong Girl universe

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon follows the journey of Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young), who takes on the role of a bodyguard for Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), the CEO of a video game company. As her feelings for her employer deepen, she grapples with a heartfelt dilemma, torn between her growing affection for Min Hyuk and her long-standing crush on her childhood friend, Guk Doo (Ji Soo).

Building upon the success of the beloved 2017 series, a much-anticipated spin-off was released titled Strong Girl Nam Soon, set in the same captivating universe. Much like its predecessor Strong Girl Nam Soon is also an instant hit among fans. Notably, Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young reprised their roles as Ahn Min Hyuk and Do Bong Soon, making a special cameo appearance in the series.

Strong Girl Nam Soon unfolds the narrative of Kang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi), who, after mysteriously disappearing in Mongolia as a child, embarks on a journey to South Korea as an adult in search of her parents. Her quest leads her to her mother, Hwang Geum Joo (Kim Jung Eun), a wealthy businesswoman, and her grandmother, Gil Joong Gan (Kim Hae Sook), in the Gangnam district. The storyline takes a dramatic turn as Nam Soon, her mother, and grandmother find themselves enmeshed in a drug case investigated by Detective Kang Hee Sik (Ong Seong Wu) at the Doogo company, overseen by Ryu Shi O (Byeon Woo Seok).

