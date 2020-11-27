Strong Girl Bong Soon star & Wooga Squad member Park Hyung Sik to discharge from the military in January 2021

Park Hyung Sik is preparing to be discharged in January 2021. The Strong Girl Bong Soon star and Wooga Squad member is currently on his last vacation.

The year 2021 is setting up to start off on a fantastic note for Park Hyung Sik fans. The South Korean actor has been MIA on the screen for he has been completing his compulsory military training. But the latest update on his military training reveals that we might see the actor return to the screen soon! According to YTN, Park Hyung Sik will be discharged from the military on January 4, 2021. The actor is currently on his last vacation.

Given the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strong Girl Bong Soon star will be discharged without returning to the base. His agency UAA confirmed the news of his discharge as well. The actor, who is a part of the Wooga Squad along with members Park Seo Joon, BTS member V, Parasite star Choi Woo Shik and musician Paekboy, enlisted for the military in June 2019. He joined the Capital Defense Command as a military police.

Earlier this year, he took to his Instagram account to share a selca sporting the uniform. The actor hid his face behind a mask in the photo but wished fans on the occasion of the New Year. His last activity on the platform featured a shout out to BTS singer Taehyung when the septet dropped the MV of ON followed by a shout out to the singer's song Sweet Night which featured in actor Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class.

