Strong Girl Do Bong Soon’s Ji Soo discusses bullying scandal after 2 year hiatus, reveals status with accuser

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of bullying and violence

In March 2021 actor Ji Soo was accused of bullying and school violence in a major controversy. Following this his agency KeyEast had terminated their contract with him. The actor entered mandatory military service in the same year and has now successfully fulfilled his service, marking his return. Now the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon famed actor has finally commented on his bullying and school violence controversy and revealed that he is now on good terms with the initial accuser.

Ji Soo comments on his controversy

On October 23 KST, actor Ji Soo participated in an exclusive interview with the media outlet Sports Chosun. During the interview, Ji Soo revealed that he had a face-to-face meeting with the individual who initially accused him in the bullying scandal. They were able to resolve their misunderstandings, and they now have a supportive relationship.

Ji Soo also discussed the timing of the bullying scandal coming to light, which happened while he was filming for his upcoming K-drama River Where The Moon Rises. He explained that as the situation escalated, he made the decision to leave the drama and promptly enlisted in the military. At the time, he wanted to clarify the misunderstandings, but he did not have an agency by his side, causing significant delays in his ability to address the situation. He emphasized that his intention is not solely to make a comeback; rather, he aims to provide explanations for inaccuracies in the reports.

Ji Soo addressed several accusations that were raised against him. Regarding the accusation of urinating into a classroom trash can, he stated that he had never done such a thing.

He explained that during middle school, which was a bit far from his home, he felt like an outsider in seventh grade. Towards the end of eighth grade, he witnessed his friend being bullied by a group of students, and he stepped in to protect his friend, giving the bullies a stern warning. In response, he was physically assaulted by the group. However, they later approached him to apologize, and he naturally developed a friendship with them.

During that period, he admitted to having some negative feelings about them, but he believed that getting along with them would make all their school lives more comfortable. He emphasized that he was close to them but did not engage in bullying or assault towards anyone.

Ji Soo states he is on good terms with accuser

Ji Soo also addressed his relationship with the original accuser “A” who accused Ji Soo of bullying.The Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo actor disclosed that he had a lengthy conversation with "A." According to Ji Soo, "A" believed he had excluded him from the other students because he was friends with "B," a student connected to the gift certificate theft incident. Ji Soo acknowledged that he indeed had a close relationship with "B" during that time, which might have led "A" to think he was involved in the incident. During their conversation, they discussed these misunderstandings and managed to resolve the issue, making it clear that Ji Soo was not involved in the wrongdoing. He expressed that while it wasn't his own actions, he apologized because of his association with "B." Ji Soo also took the opportunity to extend his apologies to "A" and other school friends whom he may have unknowingly hurt.

“A” also interviewed with the same media outlet and let them know that Ji Soo and they have met and cleared up the misunderstandings and are in frequent contact. They also said that they feel bad for exaggerating their initial post which turned out to be mostly false. They and Ji Soo are now on good terms with them, even cheering for Ji Soo to have a good future.

