Strong Girl Nam Soon acquires highest viewership ratings, trails behind My Dearest Part 2

Strong Girl Nam Soon has been going strong since its premiere day on October 7. The ongoing JTBC drama is a spin-off of Strong Girl Do Bong Soon. The third episode of Strong Girl Nam Soon witnessed a surprise cameo which also aided in its increased popularity. The Lee Yoo Mi starring drama secured its highest viewership ratings to date with this week's episode. Meanwhile, MBC's My Dearest Part 2 saw a notable increase in ratings.

Strong Girl Nam Soon records all-time high viewership ratings

Strong Girl Nam Soon's third episode which aired on October 14 witnessed a sharp increase in its viewership ratings to date. The episode secured an average nationwide rating of 8.0 percent, a 1.9 percent increase since the last broadcast, and took first place in its allotted time slot among all channels, according to Nielsen Korea. This marked a record of all-time high viewership ratings for Strong Girl Nam Soon. The news of a recent surprise cameo by the MinMin couple, Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik, the leads in the 2017 hit show Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, played a significant role in boosting the ongoing drama's popularity. Viewers of Strong Girl Nam Soon loved the news of this reunion. Meanwhile, the fourth episode will be aired today i.e. October 15 at 10:30 PM KST.

Strong Girl Nam Soon is based on Kang Nam Soon who is known as the sixth cousin of Do Bong Soon and gets lost while being on a trip with her father in Mongolia. She makes a return to South Korea to find her real parents. The woman in her family is gifted with immense strength and are hailed as superhumans and take it upon themselves to solve the drug-related crimes in Gangnam. The main cast of Strong Girl Nam Soon includes Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, and Byeon Woo Seok.

My Dearest Part 2, The Escape of the Seven, and more in viewership ratings

MBC's My Dearest Part 2, a popular historical romance drama, also witnessed a notable increase in its viewership rating for the second episode. It received a nationwide rating of 9.3 percent. Part 1 of My Dearest ended on a strong note. Meanwhile, SBS drama The Escape of the Seven recorded a steady average nationwide rating of 6.5 percent and tvN's Arthdal Chronicles 2 recorded 3.2 percent in viewership ratings. Live Your Own Life was the most-watched Saturday show in any genre with a whopping 14.3 percent in average viewership ratings.

