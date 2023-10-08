Strong Girl Nam Soon breaks Strong Girl Do Bong Soon's record in premiere viewership ratings

Strong Girl Nam Soon witnessed an impressive start with its first episode. It is the second lineup in the 'Strong Girl' series after Strong Girl Do Bong Soon which aired in 2017. Strong Girl Nam Soon broke the viewership record held by the latter. Known for reflecting super strength, Strong Girl Nam Soon depicts the story of three women who possess massive strength, a trait passed down to women in the family for generations.

Strong Girl Nam Soon breaks higher viewership rating record of Strong Girl Bong Soon

Strong Girl Nam Soon aired its first episode on October 7. The premiere of Strong Girl Nam Soon has been positively received by the audience. It is evident from the fact that this comic crime drama has garnered higher viewership ratings so far. For the first episode according to Nielsen Korea, Strong Girl Nam Soon achieved an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent for the first episode. With this new feat, Strong Girl Nam Soon breaks the record of Strong Girl Do Bong Soon's premiere rating which was 3.8 percent upon its first episode release. This new achievement by Strong Girl Nam Soon is 0.5 percent higher than the 2017 K-drama. Strong Girl Nam Soon secured first place in its designated time slot across all local cable channels in South Korea.

About Strong Girl Nam Soon

Strong Girl Nam Soon follows the basic theme of the 2017 drama Strong Girl Do Bong Soon about a family where the women possess Superhuman strength since birth. This has been passed down to women in the family for generations. Strong Girl Nam Soo follows the story of Kang Nam Soon who gets separated from her family when she goes on a trip to Mongolia. Raised by her Mongolian parents, Kang Nam Soon sets out to find her biological parents in South Korea. Her mother Hwang Geum Joo and grandmother Gil Joong Gan also reflect similar traits. The trio sets out to assist in fighting an illegal drug cartel operating in the Gangnam area.

