Strong Girl Nam Soon Ep 1-2 Review: Lee Yoo Mi flexes her supernatural powers, Ong Seong Wu intrigues

Strong Girl Nam Soon starring Lee Yoo Mi and Byun Woo Seok started airing on JTBC and Netflix (selected regions) on October 7, 2023. The K-drama is a spin-off of the popular K-drama from 2017 Strong Girl Do Bong Soon starring Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik. Lew Yoo Mi slips in the shoe of Park Bo Young’s eccentric sixth cousin who travels from Mongolia to South Korea in search of her parents.

Introducing the strong ladies of Strong Girl Nam Soon

Unlike the original, which focused solely on Park Bo Young’s character, Strong Girl Nam Soon, introduces a family of strong women including Kim Jung Eun playing Hwang Geum Joo, Kim Hae Sook playing Gil Joong Gan and finally Lee Yoo Mi playing Kang Nam Soon. In the meantime, Hwang Geum Joo also has a nighttime persona where she undertakes daring deeds to catch the drug smugglers. The story starts with Lee Seung Joon character of Gang Bong Go (Nam Soon’s father) who describes to the journalist, how he lost his daughter on a trip to Mongolia with two of his kids. On the other hand, Hwang Geum Joo, now a loan shark, who works in favor of keeping Gangnam safe, organizes an annual strength competition, all in her quest to find her missing daughter.

Lee Yoo Mi and Ong Seong Wu’s interesting first encounter

After getting lost at the mere age of 5, Lee Yoo Mi’s character Gang Nam Soon was raised by Mongolian parents. However, she soon realizes that she is not one of them and conveys the same to her new parents. Her Korean heritage takes precedence, fueling her determination to learn Hangul with the hope of one day returning to Korea. After turning 22, she waves goodbye to her Mongolian parents with memories of her beloved horse and lands at the airport where she encounters Gang Hee Sik (Ong Seong Wu). The youngest cop in his division is on a quest to discover a drug chain operating in Gangnam. Gang Hee Sik inquires Gang Nam Soon about the strange things she brought from Mongolia and ends up promising to help in finding her family.

Recap of Episodes 1 & 2

A supercharged mother, fueled by a burning desire to reunite with her long-lost daughter, unknowingly welcomes a stranger who poses as Gang Nam Soon. In the midst of it all, our female lead, newly arrived in Korea, engages in a heroic act by averting a plane crash, leaving onlookers in surprise. However, one person who witnessed this act silently, Ryu Shi O, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok (main antagonist) remains unfazed. Gang Nam Soon then crosses paths with a handsome cop who likes throwing himself home parties in neon underwear. Upon her arrival in Korea, Gang Nam Soon falls and gets scammed, leaving her with nothing. Fate, however, leads her to Gang Hee Sik, who earlier seized some of her belongings during an airport interrogation but later returned them. Forced to reside in a tent, like the one in Mongolia, Gang Nam Soon unexpectedly befriends two homeless individuals who share her tent house in Gangam.

On the other hand, Hwang Geum Joo soon realizes the game plan of Hwa Ja (Stranger posing as Gang Nam Soon). She soon joins the elite club of Gangnam to become an influential figure in the city. Gang Hee Sik who advised Gang Nam Soon to get a passport picture for herself, makes her unknowingly cross paths with her original father. The initial episodes of Strong Girl Nam Soon have worked well enough to generate excitement in the fans. This show is charting its own course rather than trying to follow in Bong-soon's footprints. The team has expertly created a unique plot while drawing inspiration from the framework set up by the previous series.

