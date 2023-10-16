Strong Girl Nam Soon Ep 3-4 Review: Lee Yoo Mi and Ong Seong Wu team up against Byun Woo Seok's drug ring

Name: Strong Girl Nam Soon

Premiere Date: October 7, 2023

Cast: Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Un, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, and Byun Woo Seok

Director: Kim Jeong Sik and Lee Kyung Sik

Writer: Baek Mi Kyung

Genre: Drama, comedy, crime

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Netflix, JTBC

Storyline

Strong Girl Nam Soon is a spin-off to the popular K-drama from 2017, Strong Girl Do Bong Soon starring Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik. The main character of the 2023 JTBC series is Gang Nam Soon (played by Lee Yoo Mi), a woman with superhuman strength who defies the limits of nature. In the franchise, she is also Do Bong Soon's sixth cousin. After getting separated from her parents on a trip to Mongolia at the age of 5, she returned to Korea 17 years later, only to learn that her mother Hwang Geum Joo (Kim Jung Un) holds an annual strength competition in quest of finding her daughter. Together with her grandmother and mother, Gang Nam Soon, along with the charming cop Gang Hee Sik (Ong Seong Wu), sets off on an exciting quest to rid Gangnam of drugs and ensure its safety.

Special cameo of Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Shik

The third episode of Strong Girl Nam Soon featured a special cameo of the legendary MinMin Couple Park Bo Young (Do Bong Soon) and Park Hyung Shik (Ahn Min Hyuk) from the first season. The two had their adorable chemistry shining through as always. Even though they didn't meet Gang Naam Soon, they had an encounter at the police station with Gil Joong Gan ( Kim Hae Sook ). Fans rejoiced at a sweet peek of their favorite couple, which brought back priceless memories.

Strong Girl Nam Soon Ep 3-4 review

The 3rd and 4th episodes of Strong Girl Nam Soon aired on October 14th and 15th respectively on JTBC and Netflix. After Gang Naam Soon's imposter, Hwa Ja learned of her survival, she conspired with thugs to end her life, ultimately destroying the ger she and her friends built in the park. Meanwhile, the drug investigation department continues its tireless pursuit to get a lead in the drug case but fails. Gang Hee Sik offered Gang Nam Soon his place to stay, eventually uncovering details about her parents. The youngest cop in the division later calls Hwang Geum Joo to inform her that he found her daughter, but when Gang Nam Soon appears from the shower wet and wearing one of his shirts, he finds himself taken aback. The family reunion received special attention in the K-drama's Sunday episode.

Meanwhile, Ryu Shi O (Byeon Woo Seok), the main antagonist, begins to expand his drug trade throughout Gangnam and even abroad while using female delivery workers to allay suspicion. But, one incident that keeps emerging in his subconscious mind is the picture of the girl averting the plane crash.

As the episode unfolds, we see Gang Hee Sik and the narcotics investigation department make a crucial advancement. This happened after Hwang Geum Joo tips- off the police about the information she acquired through her investment in Opulent. In the next scene, Hwa Ja (the imposter of Gang Nam Soon) starts working as a female delivery person for Doogo, Ryu Shi O's business. The focus then shifts to the romantic relationship development between Gang Nam Soon and Gang Hee Sik as they have a meal together. Hwang Geum Joo playfully teases her daughter about this. During the meal, Gang Hee Sik shares his plan to go undercover, and Gang Nam Soon, excited by the idea and her own extraordinary strength, asks to be part of the plan which the former agrees. Both of them then join Ryu Shi O’s business as delivery personnel.

Sugar Mama who?

The chemistry we didn’t see coming. Gang Hee Sik and Hwang Geum Joo share an awkward encounter when the former tries to offer money as a way of expressing her gratitude for finding her daughter. Things take an amusing turn when Gang Hee Sik's mother unexpectedly arrives on the scene, misinterpreting the situation and beating him for having a sugar mama. On the other hand, love is in the air for Kim Hae Sook who encounters a handsome barista Gan Nam In (Gang Naam Soon’s younger twin brother) appointed in his cafe. Over coffee, they open up about the loss of their loved ones.

Opinion on Strong Girl Nam Soon so far

Netflix and JTBC have aired 4 out of 16 episodes of Strong Girl Nam Soon, which is swiftly climbing the ratings chart. The story has so far held the audience's attention with its quick storyline development. This K-drama offers viewers a perfect weekend treat with its skillful blending of humor, suspense, emotion, and thrill. Gang Nam Soon's search for her family and her initial encounters with the charming cop were the main themes of the first few episodes. The third and fourth episodes, however, show that the plot is only just getting started and promises more action as the trio of supernaturally strong ladies battle Gangnam's largest drug mafia. Instead of targeting to imitate Bong-soon, this show is blazing its own trail by expertly crafting an engaging plot.

