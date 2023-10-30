Strong Girl Nam Soon Ep 7-8 Review: Byeon Woo Seok’s feelings for Lee Yoo Mi introduces a love triangle

Name: Strong Girl Nam Soon

Premiere Date: October 7, 2023

Cast: Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, and Byun Woo Seok

Director: Kim Jeong Sik and Lee Kyung Sik

Writer: Baek Mi Kyung

Genre: Drama, comedy, crime

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Netflix, JTBC

Strong Girl Nam Soon Ep 7 recap

Gang Nam Soon dodges the knife attack by Hwa Ja. Gang Hee Sik warns Hwa Ja, making it clear that he is an undercover cop with the authority to arrest her. Despite the tension, things turned unexpectedly when Hwa Ja mentioned her ankle was broken due to Gang Nam Soon’s punch. On the other hand, Hwang Geum Joo meets Ryu Shi Oh and tells him that she can alone bankroll his whole company if he allows her to be his investor. She then offers him a pen drive containing all her assets list. As she leaves, Ryu Shi Oh does some digging about her and gets to know how loaded she is. Joong Gang’s son, Geum Dong, hacks and reveals the deepfake scammers at Nam In's cafe. Gil Joong Gan and Seo Jun Hee then get the offenders arrested by the Gangnam police. Gang Hee Sik’s superior Dong Suk despite being asked to be careful multiple times, finds himself consuming drugs again and again. Ryu Shi Oh, on the other hand, invites Gang Nam Soon to his office after catching her stealing from the warehouse. When she meets him, he is taken aback by her confidence and directness.

Hwang Geum Joo throws a traditional party where Seo Jun Hee and Gang Hee Sik join as new members. Gang Nam Soon's mother declares her intention to get her daughter married this year and passes a strong gaze toward Gang Hee Sik. Together, they all have a special celebration for Gang Bong Go's birthday. The next day at work, Ryu Shi Oh takes Gang Nam Soon to a secret location where he tests her strength. The episode concludes with Nam-soon struggling to hold up a heavy stone slab while Geum Joo rides her bike to an undisclosed place.

Strong Girl Nam Soon Ep 8 recap

The episode starts with Gang Nam Soon telling Ryu Shi Oh not to test her strength the way he did. After acknowledging this, he gives her a job at his corporate desk and even takes her to a special location where only he, his stakeholders, and company executives meet. Gang Hee Sik gives Gang Nam Soon a special watch with GPS and a camera hidden inside. Meanwhile, Ryu Shi Oh finds himself falling even more for Gang Nam Soon's cheerful personality and the way she talks to him without worries. He even asks her to call him "Si O" instead of using honorifics. As Hwang Geum Joo tries to uncover the mystery of Bread Song, she finds unexpected strings attached to the CEO of Doogo. The episode also witnesses Gang Nam Soon confessing her feelings to Gang Hee Sik in Mongolian. Gang Nam In, the next drug victim, falls deeper into the trap as he orders free stock in order to lose weight. The series concludes with Hwang Geum Joo obtaining some unknown information that connects Bread Song and Ryu Shi Oh.

The love triangle brewing between Lee Yoo Mi, Beyon Woo Seok, and Gang Hee Sik

As Gil Joong Gan (Kim Hae Sook) starts dating the handsome barista from Gang Nam In’s cafe, Hwang Geum Joo's character also begins to soften toward her ex-husband. We see Lee Yoo Mi’s Gang Nam Soon confessing her love to Ong Seong Wu’s Gang Hee Sik, Someone else, however, has begun to fall for the strong girl. Byun Woo Seok's Ryu Shi Oh "I will make her mine" comment foreshadows what is to come, and given that his portrayal is both swaggy and intense, viewers should brace themselves for more drama and a lot of action.

Opinion on Strong Girl Nam Soon Ep 7-8

Without delivering a single boring moment for the audience, the JTBC and Netflix’s show has so far managed to keep the audience hooked to the screens. After capturing the top ratings, the K-drama has made it obvious that it intends to stay here for a long time. With its layers of mysteries, flashy displays of wealth, a charming bad guy, a cheerful protagonist, and a resilient, bubbly girl, the show has it all. Each episode ends with a suspenseful moment, leaving the audience guessing and eager for the next week's episode.

