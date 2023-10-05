Strong Girl Nam Soon: ITZY to make group debut as OST singers for Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Hae Sook starrer

ITZY is set to make their collective debut in the K-drama OST scene with the upcoming JTBC Comedy Crime Action series, Strong Girl Nam Soon. The drama, starring Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, and more, is scheduled for its premiere on October 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST. This marks an exciting milestone for ITZY as they lend their voices as a group to enhance the soundtrack of this anticipated K-drama.

ITZY to sing OST for Strong Girl Nam Soon

ITZY is set to add their empowering voices to the narrative of the upcoming K-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon. This marks ITZY's debut in the drama OST arena with their first-ever group OST, titled Superpowers. The dynamic track is scheduled for release on October 8 at 6 PM KST, serving as OST Part. 1 for the JTBC Saturday-Sunday series Strong Girl Nam Soon. Superpowers is an upbeat dance number that will act as the theme song for the main character, Kang Nam Soon, capturing her impressive strength and vibrant persona. Strong Girl Nam Soon is a spin-off of the popular drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. This comedy drama revolves around three generations of exceptionally strong women. Gifted with unbelievable strength, they join forces to unravel the mysteries surrounding drug-related crimes in the Gangnam area.

More about Strong Girl Nam Soon and it’s characters

In the upcoming romantic comedy Strong Girl Nam Soon, Lee Yoo Mi takes on the role of Gang Nam Soon, Do Bong Soon's second cousin. Nam Soon is a vibrant and eccentric character, known for her incredible strength, who travels from Mongolia in search of her parents. Kim Jung Eun portrays Hwang Geum Joo, Nam Soon's mother, a wealthy figure in Gangnam with a strong sense of justice. Additionally, Kim Hae Sook plays Gil Joong Gan, Nam Soon's maternal grandmother, a living legend in the Majang neighborhood.

Strong Girl Nam Soon follows the success of its predecessor, 2017's Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. The romantic comedy unfolds the tales of superpowered women spanning three generations. Park Bo Young led the original cast in 2017 alongside Park Hyung Sik, creating a global sensation. As anticipation builds for the new series, teasers and posters for Strong Girl Nam Soon have already been released. The highly anticipated K-drama, is scheduled to premiere on October 7. Viewers can catch the show every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 PM KST on JTBC. Fans are getting ready for a weekend dose of comedy, action, and the incredible strength of the female protagonists in this exciting series.

