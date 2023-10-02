Strong Girl Nam Soon: Lee Yoo Mi and Ong Seong Wu's airport encounter sets the stage for exciting chemistry to unfold

Strong Girl Nam Soon, the upcoming JTBC drama, is certainly one of the most awaited K-dramas of 2023. As the title suggests, the series offers an exciting spinoff for classic K-drama enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the lead characters, Lee Yoo Mi and Ong Seong Wu have fueled the excitement with a fiery sneak peek. Ready to roll out following the success of 2017's Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, this romantic comedy features superpowered women across three generations.

New stills from Strong Girl Nam Soon offer adorable chemistry between Lee Yoo Mi and Ong Seong Wu

The new stills from the upcoming drama hint towards an exciting and conventional K-drama. Lee Yoo Mi will portray the role of Gang Nam Soon, a bubbly and lively girl who flies back to South Korea from Mongolia to find her family. At the airport, she encounters Ong Seong Wu, who will play Gang Hee Shik, a charismatic detective on a mission to uncover a drug case. Newly released stills show both individuals having their initial encounter at the airport. The following sneak peek shows them exchanging a pinky promise involving the luggage that Gang Nam Soon brought back with her from Mongolia. However, one will have to wait for the drama to air to figure out exactly what this is for.

The star-studded cast of the upcoming K-drama features Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Un, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, and Byun Woo Seok, who will keep bumping into each other in multiple situations.

About Strong Girl Nam Soon

In the upcoming JTBC drama, Gang Nam Soon, portrayed by Lee Yoo Mi, will step into the shoes of Do Bong Soon's quirky and eccentric sixth cousin. Both of them are blessed with supernatural powers. In the show, Gang Nam Soon will be accompanied by her mother, Hwang Geum Joo, and grandmother, Gil Joong Gan. The trio will work together to catch criminals in the area and is anticipated to add more enjoyment to the overall plot.

Strong Girl Nam Soon's release date

Strong Girl Nam Soon will premiere on October 7. In the original 2017 show, Park Bo Young played the lead character alongside Park Hyung Sik. The series became a major hit worldwide. Strong Girl Nam Soon has already released the first teaser of the show. You can watch Strong Girl Do Bong Soon on Viki.

