Strong Girl Nam Soon: Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik reunite after 6 years; their chemistry is unmatched

Strong Girl Nam Soon has been receiving a lot of love and attention from fans across the globe. The sweet and cute romantic comedy is something that everyone has been waiting for. On October 14, the episode featuring Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’s main cast Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik aired. Fans of the couple rejoiced as they got to see them together on screen after 6 years. The episode also saw higher ratings than its previous releases.

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik make an appearance on Strong Girl Nam Soon

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’s couple Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik reunited on screen after six years and made a cameo appearance on Strong Girl Nam Soon. Their adorable chemistry which they showed six years prior still holds its magic even today. On October 14, the couple aired and the two actors appeared on the drama for a few minutes. Park Bo Young’s character Do Bong Soon can be seen sitting at the police station giving her statement as her husband Ahn Min Hyuk who is played by Park Hyung Sik makes a dramatic entrance through the doors and rushes to her side. After Do Bong Soon explains the reason for her being at the police station is because she hit some criminals who were trying to steal dogs from a shelter and sell them off, Ahn Min Hyuk joking asks her if it is necessary to provide help to everyone and make living hard. When the detectives inform them that the criminals want to sue her, Ahn Min Hyuk comes to his wife’s defence and says that they can go ahead and do that but he’ll get his best lawyers to deal with them. They are later joined by Gil Joong Gan, and they realise that they are from the same family. The scene ends with the three introducing one another and parting ways.

Strong Girl Nam Soon’s ratings

With its 3rd episode which aired on October 14 and featured Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik, Strong Girl Nam Soon saw its highest viewership ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 8.0 percent which is a 1.9 percent increase since the last episode.

