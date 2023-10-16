Strong Girl Nam Soon sees jump in ratings following Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik’s cameo episode

Strong Girl Nam Soon after taking a strong start in the rating race shows no intention of going easy on its K-drama competitors. The Lee Yoo Mi and On Seong Wu starrer has reached an all-time peak within the initial four episodes, setting a new record for the show. The strong boost in number was witnessed following the cameo appearance of Park Bo Young and Park Hyun Sik in the third episode of the show. As per the data revealed, the fourth episode has surpassed the stats of episode 3 as well.

Strong Girl Nam Soon achieves the highest rating yet

On October 15, the JTBC drama released its fourth episode, which focused on Gang Nam Soon’s (Lee Yoo Mi) reunion with her family members Kim Jung Un, Kim Hae Sook, and others. As per the report of Neilsen Korea (A south Korean organization providing audience measurement, data, and statistics) The fourth episode of the drama, clinched the top position in its scheduled time slot among all cable channels with an average domestic rating of 9.8 percent. With this, the show managed to set a new record for the entire series. Since the action comedy, K-drama is the spin-off to the 2017 released Strong Girl Do Bong Soo, the cameo appearance of Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik in episode 3, boosted the ratings from 6.1 percent in the previous episode to 8.0 percent.

More about Strong Girl Nam Soon

Strong Girl Nam Soon, introduces a family of 3 supernaturally strong women Gang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi), Gil Joong Gan (Kim Hae Sook), and Hwang Geum Joo (Kim Jung Un) who battle against Gangnam’s scariest drug ring run by Ryu Shi O (Byun Woo Seok). Motivated to use their gifted powers for the sake of humanity, the trio teams up alongside the drug investigation department of the area to embark on a daring adventure. From Gang Nam Soon’s quest to find her original family to her initial encounter with Ong Seong Wu’s character Gang Hee Sik the foundation for the series was laid in the first few episodes. The fourth episode, however, signaled a dramatic increase in tension and a gripping cliffhanger for the audience.

Live Your Own Life witnesses an impressive jump

Meanwhile, the ongoing South Korean series Live Your Own Life saw an impressive jump of 3 percent with the release of its latest episode. The show stars starring Uee, Ha Jun, and Go Joo-won in the lead role. The show premiered on KBS2 on September 16. The seventh episode of the show garnered an average national rating of 16.8 percent which is 3 percent more compared to its October 8 episode. On October 14th the fifth episode of the show secured a nationwide rating of 14.3 percent. The show revolves around a girl who gave up on everything for the sake of her family but later realizes the challenges they posed and is now willing to live an independent life.

