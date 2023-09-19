Strong Girl Nam Soon starring Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun and more unveils individual character posters

The upcoming K-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon has revealed individual character posters for its lead actors, including Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, and Kim Hae Sook. This K-drama serves as a spin-off of the 2016 hit series Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, which featured Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik in the lead roles.

Strong Girl Nam Soon releases individual characters poster

JTBC has recently unveiled individual character posters for their upcoming drama, Strong Girl Nam Soon, set to premiere on October 7 KST. This intriguing drama explores the story of a family spanning three generations, each possessing remarkable strength, as they join forces to combat an ongoing drug crime in Gangnam.

The talented cast includes Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Un, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, and Byun Woo Seok, who will engage in electrifying confrontations within the narrative.

Lee Yoo Mi takes on the role of Kang Nam Soon, a vibrant and eccentric 6th cousin to Do Bong Soon, both endowed with immense power. Nam Soon's journey traces back to Mongolia as she seeks her roots. Kim Jong Un portrays Hwang Geum Joo, a wealthy tycoon from Gangnam and a mother with a strong sense of justice. Kim Hae Sook plays Gil Jung Gan, the formidable matriarch of Kang Nam Soon's lineage and a respected figure in their neighborhood. Ong Seong Woo assumes the character of Kang Hee Sik, the youngest and morally upright investigator at the Gangnam Han River District Police Department. Finally, Byun Woo Seok takes on the role of Ryu Shio, the villainous CEO of a distribution and sales company named Doogo.

With its diverse and compelling cast, Strong Girl Nam Soon promises an exciting narrative centered around extraordinary strength and crime-solving in the bustling Gangnam district.

Strong Girl Nam Soon drops teaser

The drama Strong Girl Nam Soon serves as a sequel to Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, which was a fantasy, action, and romance series. In the original show, Park Bo Young played the lead role of Do Bong Soon, who was South Korea's first female heroine endowed with supernatural powers inherited from her maternal lineage. The show has already released its first teaser. In this upcoming action-romance sequel, Lee Yoo Mi is joined by two other powerful women: her mother Hwang Geum Joo and grandmother Gil Joong Gan. The K-drama is set to premiere on October 7 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 PM KST on JTBC.

