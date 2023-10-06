Strong Girl Nam Soon to protect Gangnam with extraordinary genes in new stills of K-drama

Lee Yoo Mi and Ong Seong Wu’s upcoming JTBC drama Strong Girl Nam Soon is raising anticipation by constantly dropping new stills from the show. The K-drama is a spin-off to 2017’s Strong Girl Bong Soon. The comedy-crime series showcasing the adventures of strong women from three different generations is set to roll out on October 7, 2023. Check out the details.

Strong Girl Nam Soon new stills fuels excitement

Netflix Korea on October 6, took to their X handle (Formely Twitter) to drop a string of new stills from the show including a few backstage clicks. The video streaming platform is just as excited as the fans since they're convinced that Gang Nam Soon, who's inherited extraordinary genes, is here to protect Gangnam, all the way from Monglia. “Gang Nam Soon, who inherited extraordinary genes, is coming to protect Gangnam.”

In the latest stills, Gang Nam Soon encounters Ong Seong Wu’s character Gang Hee Shik, who is a detective in charge of uncovering a drug case in the area. Their airport photos capture their first meeting, sealing it with a pinky promise over luggage from Mongolia. New images reveal three generations of women with special powers. The female lead clearly inherited her mother and grandmother's amazing beauty in addition to their extraordinary abilities.

Strong Girl Nam Soon premiere date and cast

The multi-skilled cast of the upcoming JTBC's title includes some of the industry’s well-known faces Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Un, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, and Byun Woo Seok. For the audience who might be wondering about the relationship between this K-drama and the 2017 title, here's the scoop: Lee Yoo Mi's character, Gang Nam Soon, will be playing the role of Do Bong Soon's sixth cousin. Along with her mother, Hwang Geum Joo, and her grandmother, Gil Joong Gan, she will embark on a crucial mission to stop crime in her city. The antagonist Ryu Shi Oh is the CEO of the distribution and sales firm Dugo and has ulterior motives. Kang Hee Sik, on the other hand, is the youngest and most ambitious member of the Gangnam Han River District Police Department. Strong Girl Nam Soon is set to premiere on October 7.

