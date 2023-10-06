Strong Girl Nam Soon: Top 3 reasons to watch upcoming K-drama premiere

Strong Girl Nam Soon is a spin-off from the 2017 famous K-drama Strong Girl Bong Soon. Strong Girl Bong Soon saw Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik in the lead roles. Whereas, Strong Girl Nam Soon consists of a different cast altogether. Strong Girl Nam Soon will premiere on October 7 at 10:30 PM KST. It is a show by JTBC and will also air on Netflix. The episodes will be available to watch every Saturday and Sunday.

Interesting Storyline about Superwoman roleplay

A spin-off show from the 2017 hit drama Strong Girl Bong Soon, the upcoming K-drama also focuses on women possessing superhuman strength and abilities. Kang Nam Soon, Hwang Geum Joo, and Gil Joong Gan all three women possess superhuman strength and abilities. It runs in the family. Seeing the three leading female actors in the Superwoman roles may hype you by witnessing what they can do with their strength. The 2017 show Strong Girl Bong Soon also had similar strengths passed down from her family.

Spectacular casting for Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon

The casting for Strong Girl Nam Soon is unlike any other. It has a bit of everything from comedy characters to action-doers. The main cast of the show includes Lee Yoo Mi playing Kang Nam Soon, Kim Jung Eun playing Hwang Geum Joo along with Kim Hae Sook playing Gil Joong Gan. The cast also includes Byeon Woo Seok as Ryu Shi Oh and Ong Seong Wu as Gang Hee Sik in the drama. Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, and Kim Hae Sook play the three legendary women with superhuman abilities and strength whereas Byeon Woo Seok is the CEO of a company and Ong Seong Wu plays an investigating police officer.

Interesting stills from the crime-comedy genre K-drama

Not only does the upcoming K-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon promises to solve all the crimes in the Gangnam district, but it also focuses on the comic timing of situations, keeping the viewers entertained all throughout. Along with action sequences that will occur owing to getting entangled in a drug case, one will be able to also enjoy the fun it brings along when a human displays superhuman abilities.

