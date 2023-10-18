Strong Girl Nam Soon’s Kim Jung Eun thanks Naomi Campbell for THIS reason

Strong Girl Nam Soon, after an impressive start, is not only soaring in national viewership ratings but also appealing the global audiences. On October 18, Kim Jung Eun took to her Instagram to express heartfelt gratitude towards the international star Naomi Campbell, and the reason will definitely give any K-drama lover a field day. Strong Girl Nam Soon stars Lee Yoo Mi, Ong Seong Woo, Kim Jung Eun, and others in the key roles.

Actress Kim Jung Eun expresses gratitude to Naomi Campbell

In the post shared by Kim Jung Eun the South Korean actress thanked supermodel Naomi Campbell for loving her K-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon. The K-drama actress also mentioned that she herself is a big fan of the international star. “Miss Campbell! I'm thrilled to hear that you enjoy my drama! You are very beautiful and amazing! I’m a huge fan of yours! I'm grateful. I love you.” In the series Strong Girl Nam Soon, the actress is playing Hwang Geum Joo (mother of Gang Nam Soon). The Lovers in Paris actress also revealed that the ongoing K-drama has crossed the elusive 10% viewership rate milestone and is looking forward to setting another benchmark.

Naomi Campbell expressed her love for Strong Girl Nam Soon

Earlier, during an interview with Vogue Korea, the English supermodel expressed her love for the JTBC K-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon, which also airs on Netflix. This is not the first time the international star has shown her love for the Korean entertainment sector. Previously, Naomi Campbell expressed her love for K-pop group BLACKPINK. Following this she was also spotted interacting with Cha Eun Woo at Dior's Men's Fall 2023 Fashion Show.

Strong Girl Nam Soon witnesses an impressive jump in ratings

Strong Girl Nam Soon has aired four episodes. The show introduces a family of three women endowed with supernatural strength Nam Soon ( Lee Yoo Mi ), Gil Joong Gan (Kim Hae Sook), and Hwang Geum Joo (Kim Jung Un). The show also stars Gang Hee Sik(Ong Seong Woo) and Ryu Shi O (Byun Woo Seok) in the lead role. The average domestic rating of the show peaked following the cameo of Strong Girl Do Bong Soon’s Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik in episode 3. By the end of episode four, the JTBC show stood at an average national rating of 9.8 percent.