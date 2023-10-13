Strong Girl Nam Soon’s new stills feature power couple Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik’s hilarious cameo

Strong Girl Nam Soon is already a hit amongst fans and its ratings are higher than its predecessor Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. The series which was released in 2017 quickly became a fan favorite and is still counted amongst the most funny K-dramas. The driving force of the series was its amazing leads Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik along with the mystery and comedy of the script.

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik reunite for Strong Girl Nam Soon

On October 13, JTBC released stills from an episode of Strong Girl Nam Soon featuring the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon couple Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik. The new images are a hit of nostalgia for everyone as the two actors can be seen in their element; hilariously dramatic and romantic. While Do Bong Soon waits at the police station, Ahn Min Hyuk makes a dramatic entry through the doors and sits next to his partner. He goes on to pat her head as she makes a cute face. This gives us the hint that Do Bong Soon is going to get involved in some accident and Ahn Min Hyuk will come and hilarity will ensue. Kim Hae Sook’s Gil Joong Gan can also be seen in all her overdressed glory. The still with all three characters together shows Gil Joong Gan extending her hand to shake hands with Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk. The teaser adds to the anticipation as to what will go down with these three characters. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik appear on screen together again and showcase their magical chemistry.

Park Bo Young opens up about her cameo in Strong Girl Nam Soon

Earlier this week, Park Bo Young had also spoken about their cameo appearances in Strong Girl Nam Soon. The actor mentioned that though she was not aware of which episode they would be featured in, she clicked photos with Park Hyung Sik to post on Instagram later when the episode was out.

Strong Girl Nam Soon airs every Saturday on JTBC and can be watched on Netflix too.

