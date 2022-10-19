Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Fight For My Way and more: 5 best 2017 K-Dramas to watch

The drama follows Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) who was born with superhuman strength. Her strength is hereditary and passed along only to the women in her family. Her dream is to create a video game with herself as the main character. She desperately wants to become a delicate and elegant woman, which is the ideal type of her crush, In Guk Doo (Ji Soo), a police officer. Thanks to her strength, she gets a job as bodyguard to rich heir Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), the CEO of a gaming company, Ainsoft. A series of kidnapping cases happen in Dobong-dong, the district Bong-soon lives in, and she is determined to catch the culprit, who targeted her best friend. With help and training from Min Hyuk, she manages to control her strength to use it for good causes. Min Hyuk and Bong Soon find their relationship growing into something more. Their relationship at work and in pursuit of the kidnapper creates comical and dangerous situations, which bring them closer.

2. Fight For My Way (if you’re craving an action romance drama)

The story is about underdogs with big dreams struggling to survive and striving for success in a career they're under-qualified for. A long time friendship blossoms into romance between two immature friends Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Joon) and Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won) whose childish dynamic hasn't changed despite reaching adulthood. They are four individuals who are considered to be lacking in abilities, but eventually in the series, they will grow as both individuals and friends. Ko Dong Man is a former taekwondo player who used to be famous but had to stop because of a painful past, and is now a nameless mixed martial arts fighter. Later, he falls in love with his long time best friend, Choi Ae Ra, while struggling to succeed in his career and love life. Choi Ae Ra is a strong and sassy girl. She's working as a department store employee at the information desk but dreams of becoming an announcer. She hasn't given up on her dreams, even though she is not eligible and faces too much humiliation specifically because of her rival in love, Park Hye Ran. She keeps on striving for her dream to come true. Ahn Joo Man (Ahn Jae Young) is the so-called brain of the four. He landed a permanent position at a home shopping network. His loyalty and love for his girlfriend of six years, will be put to the test. Baek Seol Hee (Song Ha Yoon) is an innocent and quirky girl of the group, who is working customer service at the home shopping network. For six years, her universe revolves around Joo Man and she is extremely in love with him.

3. Suspicious Partner (if you’re looking for a comedy legal drama)

The series is about Noh Ji Wook (Ji Chang Wook), a prosecutor, and Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun), a prosecutor trainee, and how they work together on a mysterious case involving a sly psychopath murderer. They find out how deeply connected they are by their past. A forgetful killer can be a dangerous thing. Noh Ji Wook is a prosecutor who changes jobs to become a private attorney due to circumstances. Eun Bong Hee is a prosecutor trainee under Ji Wook while he was a prosecutor. Attorney Ji Eun Hyuk (Choi Tae Joon) is a longtime family friend of Ji Wook who betrayed Ji Wook by cheating with Ji Wook's ex-girlfriend. When a murderer strikes, Bong Hee suddenly finds herself as a suspect.

4. Because This Is My First Life (if you want a slow burn romance drama)

The drama follows IT employee and socially awkward Nam Se Hee (Lee Min Ki) marries broke, homeless writer Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min) by signing a contract of two years. Both parties agree to the terms and conditions of being just landlord and tenant. They plan to share their home based on common goals and values, safe from mutual attraction. Things do not go as planned when the housemates fall prey to their personal trauma, social expectations, and familial interventions. The series also follows the lives of Se Hee and Ji Ho's friends and their different perspectives on love and marriage.

5. A Korean Odyssey (if you’re looking out for an amazing fantasy drama)

In 2017, Son Oh Gong (Lee Seung Gi) and Woo Mawang (Cha Seung Won) are in conflict with each other as they look for a true light in a dark world where evil thrives. From there, Son Oh Gong is bound to his protective role towards Jin Seon Mi (Oh Yeon Seo), the little girl he had met years ago. Having made a contract with Seon Mi 25 years ago, entitling her to seek help from Son Oh Gong whenever she calls him in exchange for letting him free, the two meet again in a fateful encounter.

