Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: Squid Game’s Lee Yoo Mi, Ong Seong Wu, Byun Woo Seok & more confirmed for sequel

‘Mine’ writer Baek Mi Hyung and ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ Director Kim Jung Sik will be uniting to bring us the sequel of the 2017 hit drama ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’, which had starred Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo, and more. Titled ‘Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon’, the sequel will revolve around season one’s titular character Do Bong Soon’s distant cousin, Kang Nam Soon.

On May 27, South Korean media outlets shared that actress Lee Yoo Mi, of ‘Squid Game’ and ‘All of Us Are Dead’ fame, will be starring in ‘Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon’ as the female lead. Later on the same day, the cast of the upcoming sequel was confirmed as Lee Yoo Mi, Ong Seong Wu, Byun Woo Seok, Kim Hae Sook, and Kim Jung Eun.

The romantic comedy will showcase the reality of new drug crimes that take place in Gangnam. Lee Yoo Mi will be starring as the titular character Kang Nam Soon, a cheerful, whimsical young woman with immense strength. Actress Kim Jung Eun will take on the role of her mother Hwang Geum Joo, while veteran actress Kim Hae Sook will play her maternal grandmother, Gil Joong Gan.

Meanwhile, Ong Seong Wu will be taking on the role of Kang Hee Sik, a detective whom Kang Nam Soon has fallen for. He is part of a secret investigation team that is investigating drugs in Gangnam. Byun Woo Seok will be greeting audiences as the charming villain, Ryu Si Oh.

With filming expected to begin this summer, ‘Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon’ is slated to premiere in the first half of 2023. Stay tuned for more updates about the highly anticipated sequel of ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’!