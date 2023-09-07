Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon: Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, and Kim Hae Sook are all about LOVE in second teaser

Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon dropped the second teaser featuring Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seung Woo, and more. The comic action drama finally gave an insight into the lives of Lee Yoo Mi and her mothers. Meanwhile, the main leads are also seen together in this trailer, inducing much excitement among fans.

Lee Yoo Mi plays the role of Kang Nam Soon, the physically strong lead character, mother Hwang Geum Joo played by Kim Jung Eun, and her grandmother Gil Joong Gan. This teaser sheds light on the three generations of women who are seen finding love amid the chaos. All three of them are seen confessing to their lovers, while Ong Seung Woo who plays the role of Detective Kang Hee Sik is seemingly drawn towards Kang Nam Soon who admits that he is her ideal type and that she finds him attractive.

Kang Hee Sik finds Kang Nam Soon reliable while they go on a thrilling mission together. Fans have reacted positively to the trailers as they look forward to the chemistry not only between Lee Yoo Mi and Ong Seung Woo but also other couples in this romantic comedy series.

About Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon

This action thriller rom-com is a spin-off of the popular Korean drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon starring Park Book Young and Park Hyung Sik. This story will be about Do Bong Soon's 6th cousin Kang Nam Soon, her mother, and her grandmother. An unnatural strength and power runs in the maternal line of this family. As the mother-daughter trio gets entangled in a criminal drug case, Kang Nam Soon, Hwang Geum Joo, and Gil Joong Gan join hands with Detective Kang Hee Sik in order to solve this dangerous case. In the previous poster, the powerful Lee Yoo Mi stood in the centre while Kim Jung Eun and Kim Hae Sook sat on a chair on their sides. The interesting part is Lee Yoo Mi held both the chairs up displaying her strengths. Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon is scheduled to premiere on October 7, 10:30 PM (KST) on the weekends on JTBC.

