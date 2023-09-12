Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon: Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook and Ong Seung Woo unite in NEW poster

The main poster for the upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon, which will premiere on October 7, predicted a fierce battle between three absolutely invincible women and villains who are inferior to them. It is a comedy crime drama in which three generations of women, who are gifted with unimaginable strength, uncover the real story of a unique drug taking over the Korean people, with the drama set in around Gangnam, Seoul. The drama is a standalone sequel to Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik’s Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.

Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon’s main poster:

Kang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi) looks cute yet powerful as she throws punches while her mother Hwang Geum Ju (Kim Jung Eum) looks like a totally strong character as she rides her motorcycle with her wavy hair. Her grandma, Gil Jung Joong (Kim Hae Sook), gets her attention with her unprecedented power, showing off the reason why she is known as the strongest person in Majang-dong. The contrast between her cheerful demeanor and power piques curiosity. Ong Seong Woo's hot-blooded detective character Kang Hee Sik and Byun Woo Seok's cool villain character Ryu Shi Oh's also made an appearance. While Ryu Shi Oh's dark eyes are meaningful in and of themselves, the pistol-wielding Kang Hee Sik reveals a side of him that is ablaze with justice. In addition, the statement made by the grandmother-mother-daughter trio, "We are here to beat up the 'weak' guys!" increases expectations for the confrontation between those attempting to stop Gangnam's new drug crime.

About the characters of Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon:

Kang Nam Soon is the 6th cousin of Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) and is a quirky young woman who fled from Mongolia back to her hometown to find her family. Hwang Geum Ju is the Gangnam tycoon who is also Kang Nam Soon’s mother and has a streak of being a vigilante justice. Gil Jung Joong is a legendary person of Majang-dong and the grandmother of Kang Nam Soon. Ryu Shi Oh is a villain who is the CEO of the distribution and sales company Dugo and has unbelievable ambitions, while Kang Hee Sik is the youngest police officer in the Gangnam Han River District Police Department. He possesses intellectual and moral character, while Ryu Shi Oh is a villain.

