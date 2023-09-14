Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon: Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Ong Seung Woo oppose Byeon Woo Seok in NEW trailer

JTBC's new Saturday-Sunday show Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon, which will premiere on Oct. 7, is a comedy crime show wherein three moms and girls, who are brought into the world with astonishing power and strength, dive into the truth of new drug crimes that occur around Gangnam. The third teaser video begins with the presence of Ryu Shi Oh (Byeon Woo Seok), who is confident as he says, "I will provide you with the best gift of bliss that this world can give."

Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon starring Lee Yoo Mi and Byeon Woo Seok:

Then again, Ryu Shi Oh, an individual from the drug syndicate, said that he will take everything. He demands that he will persevere relentlessly. Kang Nam Soon rushes with an enthusiastic shout. The performance of a mother and daughter who carry out a new investigation and fight session adds to the excitement in addition to the introduction of the police. Ong Seung Woo's Kang Hee Sik, a zealous police officer who catches criminals, is not afraid to go to the ends of the earth to find the culprit. The strength that the three women—a grandmother, a mother, and a daughter—will demonstrate to the villains is highly anticipated.

The characters for Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon:

Lee Yoo Mi assumes the role of Kang Nam Soon, who is a 6th cousin of Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) and has explosive power. She also flew from Mongolia to South Korea to locate her parents. Kim Jung Eun plays the Gangnam cash tycoon mother Hwang Geum Ju, who is filled with a burning sense of justice. Kim Hae Sook will assume the role of Gil Jung Joon, the remarkable individual of Majang-dong and Kang Nam Soon's maternal grandma. What's more, Ong Seung Woo becomes Kang Hee Sik, the youngest detective in having a place with the Han River District in Gangnam, while Byun Woo Seok is Ryu Shi Oh, a CEO who is the head of distribution and sales organization POGO with an unimaginable desire. Ryu Shi Oh is also drug lord who makes sure it travels around Gangnam and eventually wishes it goes around the world.

