Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon starring Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, and Kim Hae Sook releases first teaser poster

Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon released its first teaser poster recently. The teaser poster featured all three female leads of the show, Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, and Kim Hae Sook. The upcoming drama will premiere on October 7. The episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 PM. The drama is a spinoff of the previously released Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.

Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon reveal teaser poster

On September 5, JTBC released the teaser poster for its upcoming drama Strong Woman Kang Nam Soo. The drama is a sequel to previously aired Strong Woman Do Bong Soo where Park Bo Young played the role of Do Bong Soon. In the teaser poster, Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, and Kim Hae Sook are seen sitting together. As Do Bong Soon protected Dobong in 2017, Kang Nam Soon played by Lee Yoo Mi is determined to protect Gangnam in 2023. Kang Nam Soon is joined by her mother Hwang Geum Joo played by Kim Jung Eun and her grandmother Gil Joong Gan who will be played by Kim Hae Sook. This trio will work together to teach a lesson to bad people and help catch all the criminals in the district. The drama is expected to bring fun as the previous version of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon did.

Cast of Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon

Previously JTBC had revealed the first teaser of the drama referring to it as the sequel to Strong Woman Do Bong Soon with instances from the previously aired drama. The present sequel which will premiere in October includes the main cast starring Lee Yoo Mi portraying the character of Kang Nam Soon, Hwang Geum Joo played by Kim Jung Eun, and Gil Joong Gan played by Kim Hae Sook. Ong Seong Wu will also be seen playing the role of Kang Hee Sik, who is a detective and specializes in investigating drug cases in Gangnam alongside Byeon Woo Seok who will play the role of Ryu Shi Oh.

