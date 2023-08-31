Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon starring Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook drops teaser and release date

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon's spin-off starring Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Hae Sook, Kim Jung Eun and more dropped the first teaser. Lee Yoo Mi is accompanied by two other strong women in this upcoming action romance sequel named Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon. The K-drama has also revealed the release date which is October 7, every Saturday and Sunday At 10:30 PM, KST on JTBC.

Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon's first teaser is out

On August 31, JTBC dropped the first teaser of one of the most awaited K-drama sequels, Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon. Lee Yoo Mi who will play the role of the main character Kang Nam Soon is seen in action as she says, "You've waited too long, right?". As Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) protected Dobong in 2017, it's time for Kang Nam Soon to protect Gangnam this time in 2023. She is joined by two other strong women: her mother and her grandmother as well. Hwang Geum Joo who is Kang Nam Soon's mother will be portrayed by Kim Jung Eun and her grandmother Gil Joong Gan will be played by Kim Hae Sook. Lee Yoo Mi is all set to teach a lesson to bad people in Gangnam with her power punches and kicks just like Do Bong Soon. The trio will work together to catch criminals in the district and are expected to bring in extra fun. Ong Seung Wu and Byun Woo Seok are yet to show their characters since this teaser did not disclose anything about them.

About Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon

The drama is based on the sequel of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon which was a fantasy action drama where. Park Ho Young took the lead as Do Bong Soon, South Korea's first female heroine who possessed supernatural powers inherited from her maternal lineage. Lee Yoo Mi's Kang Nam Soon is the 6th cousin of Do Bong Soon. Her mother Hwang Geum Joo and grandmother Gil Joong Gan respectively get entangled in a narcotics case in the district of Gangnam. Ong Seung Wu will play Detective Kang Hee Sik who is drawn towards Kang Nam Soon. He is in charge of the drug crime investigation where these three ladies help him catch the criminals.

