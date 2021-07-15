Studio Dragon is all set to launch first ever 'Vincenzo' themed merch; Patterned lighter will be first reveal

You can now own your own Vincenzo themed lighter! Read below to find out details.

Vincenzo enthusiasts, make some noise, for we are getting 'Vincenzo' themed merch soon! Yes, you read it right. On July 15, Studio Dragon, the drama production company behind 'Vincenzo' announced that they would be launching 'Digital Goods' based on NFT (Non-Fungible Token). The first item that they will be producing is the Cassano-patterned lighter NFT, which became a fan favourite when the drama aired!

For those unversed, NFT means non-tangible token and is an encryption technology that records digital pictures and music on a blockchain to give each content a unique mark. Studio Dragon will start selling NFT digital goods with Korbit, the first virtual asset exchange in Korea. It will be sold to the first 100 applicants after pre-registration starting on July 15. You can visit Studio Dragon's official website for more information as well! This is the first of its kind project and the rapid manner in which the K-drama industry is flourishing, we can expect more studios going the 'digital goods' way!

Studio Dragon is South Korea’s largest scripted television studio whose businesses involve everything from planning and development to financing, production, and distribution. The company was founded in 2016 as a division of CJ ENM Media Content and has created over 179 series with its team of 231 creative professionals, consisting of writers, directors, and producers. In the end of 2020, Studio Dragon will have produced 28 series for both Korea’s terrestrial and cable broadcasting networks, and Netflix. In addition to its recent global hit Netflix series, Crash Landing on You (2019), Studio Dragon is also credited in the creation of The Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Mr. Sunshine(2018), and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016). The New York Times listed Stranger (2017) in The 10 Best Shows of 2017, while Mother (2018) was included in the official competition selection of the Cannes International Series Festival. The 10 Best Korean Dramas to Watch on Netflix, an article recently published by Time magazine, listed five Studio Dragon series: Crash Landing on You (2019), Mr. Sunshine (2018), Hi Bye, Mama! (2020), Signal (2016), and Stranger (2017). Studio Dragon, having established its US branch in early 2020, hopes to collaborate with leading global production companies to plan and produce local TV series for the global audience.

