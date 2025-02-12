Study Group Episode 7 Release Date: Know when will Hwang Min Hyun, Han Ji Eun starrer resume thrilling story

Study Group is set to continue its thrilling story of Hwang Min Hyun standing against school bullies with his newly formed group study mates in episodes 7 and 8. The series is headed towards the final showdown, with just four more episodes remaining. The upcoming episode will be an intense ride, with Hwang Min Hyun's squad taking it upon themselves to make Yuseung Technical High School a secure place for educational growth.

In episode 6 of Study Group, Hwang Min Hyun as Youn Ga Min teamed up with Kim Se Hyun (Lee Jong Hyun), Lee Ji Woo (Shin Su Hyun), Choi Hee Won (Yoon Sang Jung), and Lee Joon (Gong Do Yu). We will get to know whether or not they will be able to excel academically in just a day, with the arrival of the drama's next two episodes. The episodes will be available for viewing tomorrow, on February 13, on TVING (exclusively in South Korean) and for Indian viewers, it can be watched on Viki with or without English subtitles.

Episode 7 will take on from where the last one left off. The protagonist Youn Ga Min will likely have a one-on-one dramatic fight with the antagonist Pi Han Ul (Cha Woo Min) in the school's assembly hall. It will lead to the escalation of the existing tense situation in the school. Pi Han Ul's underling, Ma Min Hwan (Baek Seo Hoo), will also reveal to him his reason for bullying the school students. Each of the characters will go through a different set of issues, with Kim Se Hyun trying to convince his mother to not transfer him to another school. Lee Ji U and Lee Jun join forces to fight against a group of bullies.

With a lot of action ensuing in the upcoming episodes, brace yourselves for a thrilling ride. With a relatively new cast, Study Group premiered on 23rd January 2025 and will release its last episodes on February 20.