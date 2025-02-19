Study Group Episode 9-10 Release Date: Find out when Hwang Min Hyun and Cha Woo Min will have their final showdown

Study Group is set to continue its thrilling story of a Hwang Min Hyun-led squad boldly taking on school bullies and striving to change the notorious atmosphere of Yuseung Technical High School. After a modest start, the TVING drama experienced a surprising boost in viewership with the launch of its second half, impressing global audiences. With episodes 9 and 10 bringing forth the much-awaited climax, gear up for some thrilling action.

In last week's episodes of Study Group , we saw Youn Ga Min (Hwang Min Hyun) narrowly avoiding a school transfer, as it would have ruined all his efforts to civilize the school. He worked towards this goal alongside his study group mates—Kim Se Hyun (Lee Jong Hyun), Lee Ji Woo (Shin Su Hyun), Choi Hee Won (Yoon Sang Jung), and Lee Joon (Gong Do Yu). We also witnessed Youn Ga Min's impressive martial arts skills. Additionally, Ma Min Hwan (Baek Seo Hoo), the underling of the main antagonist Pi Han Ul, revealed his reasons for bullying other students.

On the other hand, poor Kim Sun Cheol (Ju Yeon U) agreed to take the blame for a murder committed by the gang in order to afford his grandfather's hospital bills. The final episodes will feature a high-octane showdown between the protagonist's squad and the antagonist's Youenbaek gang. Episodes 9 and 10 of the show will be released tomorrow, February 20. South Korean viewers can watch it exclusively on TVING, while international fans, including those in India, can stream it on Viki with or without English subtitles.

Tune in tomorrow to find out whether the barbaric old order at Yuseung Technical High School will persist or if Youn Ga Min will succeed in establishing a new one. Both sides will give it their all to take down the other. Teacher Lee Han Gyeong (Han Ji Eun) will once again be targeted by the infamous Youenbaek gang in the darkness of the night. This time, Youn Ga Min and his "study group" mates are prepared to protect her at all costs.