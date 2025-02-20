Study Group Finale Fan Review: Hwang Min Hyun and Cha Woo Min's showdown leaves viewers wanting season 2

Study Group just dropped its final episodes on Thursday, February 20. In case you missed watching it, you can catch up on TVING, if you are based in Korea. As for international fans, including those in India, you can stream it on Viki, with or without English subtitles. The episode was a thrilling ride of energetic action scenes, with Hwang Min Hyun's squad locking horns with Cha Woo Min's notorious gang for one last time.

In the episode, Pi Han Ul's (Cha Woo Min) Youenbaek gang tried to attack teacher Lee Han Gyeong (Han Ji Eun) at Yuseung Technical High School in the darkness of the night. But Youn Ga Min (Hwang Min Hyun) and his 'study group' mates were prepared to protect her at all costs. The two groups gave it their all in a final attempt to attain their respective goals. Pi Han Ul aimed to continue his fierce domination in the school, controlling everyone and taking down anyone who came in his way.

On the other hand, Youn Ga Min's aim was to break the old order of the school and make it a space capable of fostering educational excellence. Fans have bid farewell to the 10-episode series with a heavy heart, as they expressed wanting more. Fans showered Hwang Min Hyun with praise for his impressive acting and warmly welcomed new fans who have joined the "hwangdo family" thanks to the series. Many expressed how much they are gonna miss watching the acting comedy drama's episodes every Thursday.

Advertisement

Many fans expressed a desire for a second season of Study Group. An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "if they don't continue to S2 it's a shame." Impressed by the satisfying resolution to the bullying storyline, the well-executed action sequences, and the impactful message, viewers expressed eagerly "waiting for news about S2".