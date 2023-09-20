Study Group: My Lovely Liar’s Hwang Minhyun, Bad and Crazy’s Han Ji Eun and others confirmed for new drama

On September 20, TVING confirmed the cast of Study Group starring Hwang Minhyun, Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min, Lee Jong Hyun, Shin Soo Hyun, Yoon Sang Jung and Gong Do Hyoo. A drama that recounts the narrative of a kid named Yoon Ga Min, who needs to concentrate on studying yet is just skilled in fighting. He forms a study group at Yuseong Technical High School, which is evidently the most terrible school on earth. The drama release date has not been confirmed yet. 

Hwang Minhyun and Han Ji Eun’s roles in the Study Group

My Lovely Liar’s Hwang Minhyun has taken up the role of Yoon Ga Min and Bad and Crazy’s Han Ji Eun will be playing the role of Lee Han Kyung. Yoon Ga Min is is a model student with a perfect appearance and a sweet personality. However, he has a secret strength that he uses to fight for his study group companions when they are in difficult situations. Lee Han Kyung is a brilliant student who has aced her entrance exams but hides this fact and takes a temporary job at Yuseong Technical High School. She supports Yoon Ga Min and his study group. Hwang Minhyun is known for his roles in dramas like Live On, Alchemy of Souls, and My Lovely Liar. Han Ji Eun is known for her roles in dramas like Be Melodramatic and Bad and Crazy. My Lovely Liar is a mystery romance drama about a woman who can hear lies and a genius music producer who is hiding his identity. It is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

Cha Woo Min, Lee Jong Hyun and others 

Cha Woo Min will play the role of Pi Han Eul, the accepted leader at Yuseong Technical High School. Pi Han Eul is the child of Pi Yeon Baek, the head of a feared gang, and a person who stands out for the fans of the webtoon. Lee Jong Hyun will play the role of Kim Se Hyun, the person who positioned second in school and became the first person to join the study group. Shin Soo Hyun will take on the role of Lee Ji Woo, who has a shortcoming in the group because of her wandering twin.

