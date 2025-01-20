Study Group trailer: Han Ji Eun and Hwang Minhyun join forces to overthrow Cha Woo Min’s reign in high school drama

Study Group is an upcoming South Korean series starring Hwang Minhyun in the lead role. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, a new trailer has been released showcasing him searching for a study partner. The plot of the series follows the life of a student who strives to excel academically while being exceptionally skilled at fighting.

The production team of Study Group released the main trailer for the upcoming show on January 20, 2025. The video opens with Youn Ga Min, who is deeply passionate about studying but unable to achieve results. He hopes Yusung Technical High School will change his fortunes, but he still ranks near the bottom. Staying optimistic, he recruits a study group despite his skepticism.

Lee Han Kyeong steps in boldly to support him, while the fearsome Pi Han Ul opposes the change, his dominance underlined by the warning, “Don’t be curious about Pi Han Ul—you could die.” Youn Ga Min’s group grows with Kim Se Hyun, Lee Ji Woo, Choi Hee Won, and Lee Joon, each bringing unique traits. Together, they fight back against challenges, determined to succeed against all odds.

Adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name, Study Group is a high school action-comedy centered on Yoon Ga Min, a student whose dream of academic success contrasts with his natural talent for fighting. At one of the world’s most notorious high schools, he forms a study group and embarks on the cutthroat journey of preparing for college entrance exams.

However, when his study group friends face bullying, his hidden martial arts skills and raw strength emerge as he fiercely protects them, fighting to preserve both his studies and his dream. Hwang Minhyun takes on the role of Yoon Ga Min, the determined leader of the study group.

Hwang Minhyun takes up the lead role, and the supporting cast of the show includes Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min, Shin Su Hyun, Lee Kwang Hee, Lee Jong Hyun, Yoon Sang Jung, and more. The show is set to be released on January 23, 2025, with a total of 10 episodes on the TVING network. Are you excited for the upcoming series?

