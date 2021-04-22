8 stunning KPop idols who made us fall in love with their half Korean beauty

Check out these bi-racial Korean idols stealing our hearts!

The K-Pop industry has been, for long, also been home to several bi-racial Koreans. As much as K-Pop, KDramas, fashion, and beauty are giving international fans a chance to love the industry more and more. But South Korea is also notoriously known for society being pretty strict with its taboos.

Even though groups have long been incorporating Chinese-Korean, Hong Kong-Korean, American-Korean, and many other half-Korean idols. They all come together to express their talents and personalities through music. In that case, even though the K-Pop industry is open in that sense, they’ve also been victims of cyberbullying. Not just once or twice, but multiple times. But keeping that aside, there are also many fans of these idols too! Let’s check out some of these stunning bi-racial celebrities!

NCT/WayV’s Lucas

The heartthrob Lucas, a member of NCT, subunit WayV, and the group SuperM, is of Thai and Chinese descent. His mother is Thai and his father a Chinese, so naturally, he is great with languages. Not so much in Thai, but he is fluent in Mandarin, English, Korean, and Cantonese.

TXT’s Huening Kai

Considered Big Hit’s first international artist, the maknae of the group TOMORROW BY TOGETHER, Huening Kai is half American-half Korean. His father is an American of German descent. His real name is Kai Kamal Huening. He has lived in Hawaii, the USA, and China in his formidable years, before moving to South Korea when he was 8 years old.

MOMOLAND’s Nancy

Born as Nancy Jewel McDonie, Nancy is one of the most famous female idols that even overshadows her group’s reputation. With her almost perfect, angelic visuals, she was born to a Korean mother and an American-Irish father. She’s a singer, actress and a host too. She also got pretty famous on Indian TikTok when people found her beautiful clips of either travelling somewhere or dancing fancams!

Jeon Somi

Next up we have probably the most unique idol on the list - Jeon Somi. Born as Ennik Somi Douma, Somi is a Dutch-Canadian-Korean singer and songwriter. She’s most popular for ranking number one on the survival reality program Produce 101, and then went on to debut as a member of I.O.I. She then started her solo career in 2019.

THE BOYZ’s Joo Haknyeon

The 22-year-old Haknyeon is a member of the popular boy group THE BOYZ. He is the lead dancer, singer and rapper of the group. He was born in Korea to a Chinese (Hong Kong) father and a Korean mother. He can speak both Mandarin and English fluently. With his duality - the fun side and the seductive side - he is loved by many fans across the world! \

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon

Visuals aside, his birth name Hansol Vernon Choi has an impact of its own! SEVENTEEN’s Vernon was born in New York but moved to Korea when he was just five years old. He is the main rapper of the boy group too! His mother is German-American and his father, Korean. With his gorgeous looks and superb talent, it was easy for him to make his way into people’s hearts!

Yoon Mi Rae

The Korean hip-hop queen Yoon Mi Rae has often talked about how she faces bullying and prejudice from her peers because of her being bi-racial. Currently a member of the MFBTY trio, Yoon Mi Rae was born in Texas to a Korean mother and an African-American father. She married the popular rapper Tiger JK in 2007. The couple have a son together and use their fame to be vocal about child abuse.

Kim Samuel

Kim Samuel, popular as a solo artist, was born to a Korean mother and a Mexican father in Texas, USA. He is widely known as the artist who was an almost SEVENTEEN member. He participated in Seventeen TV but left the agency before the group’s debut. He then participated in Produce 101 Season 2 but was eliminated and did not make the cut to the final line-up of Wanna One. He debuted as a duo group 1PUNCH which was later dissolved. Currently, he’s active as a solo artist.

These are the many artists who are popular for their half-Korean nationality and also take pride in them. While a few of them have debuted quite recently, others have been in the industry long enough to be subjected to racial discrimination and bullying. Even though anti-fans keep on hating, we’re glad these idols keep on rolling and getting successful!

Credits :News1

