Suchwita: BTS’ SUGA and SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi share about their journey from trainees to K-Pop stars

On February 9th, a video titled ' [Suchwita] EP.4 SUGA with Hoshi' was posted on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. In the released video, SEVENTEEN member Hoshi appeared and talked with SUGA while drinking whiskey. Hoshi showed his respect by saying, "In fact, there is no chance to talk to seniors unless it's in a place like this."

Then, when SUGA talked about SEVENTEEN's world tour, which ended a while ago, Hoshi expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thanks to the seniors, our activities in the US have become much easier." Then, SUGA humbly said, "No. It's because each of us did well, I don't think we did anything." Hoshi said firmly, "No. You have to think about this." In addition, Hoshi praised them again, saying, "The role that allowed the K-pop market to reach the United States was played by BTS."

Hoshi and SUGA talk about trainee days:

Afterwards, Hoshi recalled the time when he debuted and talked about living in a dorm in the past with SUGA. SUGA aroused sympathy from Hoshi by saying, "There are 3 bunk beds in each room, and they sleep on a mattress on the floor. We slept up to 11 people in one room. You never know how many people will debut." Also, SUGA said, "At that time, I think the company was very poor. Now it's Pledis and HYBE. Up until our debut, there were about 10 employees. Pledis would have been the same. We started with less than 20 people."

Hoshi being an ARMY:

On the other hand, Hoshi said, "I fainted after listening to every song that came out with 'Black Swan', 'ON', 'Butter', and 'Dynamite'. How do you bring something new every time? I saw it. I even watched the ‘ON’ online concert,” revealing his fan spirit. SUGA opened his mouth by saying, "Even if I think about it, I had shoulder surgery because of 'Black Swan' and 'ON'." In response to Hoshi's comment, "You didn't even have bad shoulders," he said, "There's a choreography where you raise your hands in 'Black Swan,' but I couldn't use my arms after doing it."

Then Hoshi said, “I have a dislocated shoulder, so I know what it is”, and SUGA advised, “Have you had surgery?” When he said, SUGA insisted that it is better to get one, it’ll help over the years.