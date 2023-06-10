Suchwita: BTS’ SUGA talks about Jin’s collaboration with Coldplay; J-Hope makes a surprise appearance

On June 10, BIGHIT MUSIC released the latest episode of Suchwita with BTS’ Jin as a guest and J-Hope as a guest appearance. They talk about their past as roommates, pre-debut activities, their activities as solo artists and their plans for the future. Their chemistry and back-and-forth was fun to see.

Jin’s extensive knowledge and Chef Baek Jong Won:

In the beginning, he brought three different alcohols that were three stages of rice wine liquors to try and the fun part was that he made those with Chef Baek Jong Won, who had promised him to make the drink to give to his members and fans of responsible drinking age once he is back from military service. Hearing this, SUGA was impressed by Chef's gesture. Jin went on about the process and the different flavor profiles to SUGA, who also has an extensive knowledge on whisky and other alcohol.

BTS’ J-Hope’s surprise entrance:

While they were talking, one could see someone taking pictures in front of the camera and soon, they saw it was J-Hope who brought his easy laughter and sweet smile to the mix. SUGA confirmed J-Hope will be part of the upcoming episode. They start talking about Jin’s 30 hour flight back-and-forth for his collaboration with Coldplay at their concert in Argentina, they go on about the song and how he worked on it. They even talked about Jungkook’s performance at FIFA which also sparked the conversation about their nervousness to go on stage alone and they are comfortable with their group.

SUGA and Jin as roommates:

SUGA and Jin talked about being roommates in the beginning of their careers and they were fine with each other since they were both introverted so they always managed to stay in their own spot. But SUGA had one issue which was that it was too hot in the room and since Jin preferred heat over cold, SUGA would always be sweating. It got to the point where they had to throw out his mattress after they moved out because it got ruined by his sweat. The incident got them laughing hard. But in the end, they said that if they had to be roommates again, they would happily do it.

