Suchwita EP 10 Highlights: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi on collab with BTS’ SUGA, producing 52 songs a year and more

The episode starts off with the duo’s introduction where SUGA is introduced with snippets of his mindblowing music and Woozi is subsequently introduced by SUGA as someone who he himself was curious to interact with. SUGA then jokingly referred to Woozi as the ‘Universal manager of pretty hands’ who had booked a table (with SUGA) following HOSHI’s recommendation, who himself was recently on the show.

The subsequent parts of the episode then go back and forth between diligence, music production, and Woozi’s journey to where he stands tall as a popular K-pop idol today.

1 | Borrowing WONWOO’s laptop

When talking about his journey as a producer, Woozi revealed that it all started when WONWOO’s father gifted him a laptop that had a fairly basic music production software. Elaborating on the same, Woozi revealed that WONWOO would let him borrow the laptop often which he would then use for producing music whenever he was not rehearsing on the vocal and dance fronts of the team.

2 | Producing 52 songs a year

Woozi subsequently talked about how he and the rest of the group got really engrossed in the production front of the music. The SEVENTEEN member revealed that 5-6 members of the group would all stay in a 3.3 square meter room and record song’s via a laptop microphone. The artist added that if they wanted their songs to have additional sound effects that sounded like a clap, they would actually clap during their recordings. After a few years of practice, Woozi’s work was noticed by his company’s CEO who then asked him to produce one song per week. While this revelation was shocking enough for viewers, Woozi went on to reveal that he complied with the CEO’s demand too.

3 | Getting the CEO’s approval

After producing one song per week as per the CEO’s request, Woozi recalled that he had managed to gather a fair share of demo songs. The CEO then picked a few demos from the aforementioned set and hence began the journey of SEVENTEEN as an essentially self-producing group.

4 | Woozi and SUGA discuss the pressure of external collaborations

Taking a deeper dive into their discussion, Wooozi and SUGA could be heard talking about the pressure that comes with working on external projects. While Woozi stated the divided attention as the latter’s primary drawback, SUGA thought it was the pressure of doing good work for someone else that was fairly stressful.

5 | A Woozi-SUGA collab

Shortly after discussing collaborations outside their core areas, SUGA and Woozi were heard talking about a potential collaboration between them. When SUGA told Woozi that it would be fun if the two of them collaborated, the latter instantly agreed. SUGA subsequently titled the potential collaboration ‘Brothers’, given to Woozi and SUGA’s globally acknowledged facial similarities.

The rest of the episode saw the two artists dissecting and celebrating the traits they shared. SUGA then jokingly acknowledged a comment made by fellow member RM where he hilariously warned SUGA that ‘if he were to meet Woozi, someone who is almost his doppelganger, wouldn’t one of them die?’.

The episode was released earlier today and is being loved by fans for its candid aura and profound conversations.

