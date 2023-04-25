Suchwita Ep 10 Teaser: BTS’ SUGA finds ‘long lost brother’ in SEVENTEEN’s Woozi as two finally meet on camera

BTS’ SUGA and SEVENTEEN’s Woozi have been subjected to multiple observations of being very similar to each other over the many years that they have been active in the Korean music industry. Fans of both stars have been demanding to see them meet, especially after PLEDIS Entertainment (SEVENTEEN’s management agency) was acquired by HYBE (BTS’ label). All the wants of the BTS ARMY and the CARATs will seemingly be fulfilled soon, only on ‘Suchwita’!

Woozi on Suchwita

The teaser of BTS’ SUGA’s drinking talk show ‘Suchwita’ has been revealed which shows none other than the SEVENTEEN member Woozi take to the popular seat as the guest. His introduction by the BTS member highlights how this is probably not the first time the two are meeting and previously, a reply by Woozi on SUGA’s comment foreshadowed this meeting. The ‘Daechwita’ singer remarks how this two-shot involving the two members has been looked forward to by many.

SUGA adds how he has been curious about their possible chemistry while Woozi seems to be nervous at this moment. The former notes how he feels as if he has ‘found my long lost brother’ and how he’s ‘looking into a mirror’, due to the continued anticipation of their meeting. Woozi affirms saying ‘he’s like my older brother’. Soon we can see the expected chemistry between the two iconic producers. They connect over similar experiences in the industry as their troubles and joys match in the most unbelievable ways. They end up saying the same things, eventually fist bumping saying, “There’s a reason for succeeding”, and we couldn’t agree more.

BTS and SEVENTEEN

‘Suchwita’ episode 10 starring BTS’ SUGA with SEVENTEEN’s Woozi as the guest will air on May 1 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. Earlier in the day, SUGA shared a dance cover video of his track ‘Haegeum’ cover with SEVENTEEN members Hoshi, Woozi, DK, and Seungkwan, teasing this episode of ‘Suchwita’. Previously, member Hoshi appeared on the show and the two’s chemistry excited fans for the interactions between the two group’s members. BTS’ Jungkook is known to be close friends with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, DK, and The8 as they are all the same age.

