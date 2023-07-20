Suchwita Ep 14 Highlights: J-Hope tells SUGA about upcoming Hope on the Street documentary and OST album

BTS’ J-Hope has finally made an appearance on SUGA’s YouTube series Suchwita, with an episode shot before his military enlistment this April. The show, coincidentally set for a day before J-Hope’s most recent birthday, saw him finally make a solo entry as opposed to the surprise he gave fellow member Jin during his own appearance on the drinking talk show. Here’s what the two besties chatted about on the program.

J-Hope’s solo endeavors

As there was the usual fun banter between SUGA and J-Hope, there was also a talk about the artist side of J-Hope who became the first member from the group to release his solo album with Jack In The Box. The record itself was dropped on 15 July last year and was preceded by a star studded listening party where J-Hope is said to have invited all guests personally. Following the release of the album, the BTS member was able to headline the 2022 Lollapalooza music festival becoming the first K-pop solo act to do so. He has continued to be a force in the K-pop industry talking about how difficult but rewarding it was.

J-Hope’s post-enlistment plans revealed to SUGA

On Suchwita, the MORE singer openly spoke about his many upcoming plans which he had then been working on. It was recently revealed that a physical version of J-Hope’s Jack In The Box will be released in August celebrating a year of the release. Expressing his own wishes to release the physical album so that his fans could have actual copies much like those of the other BTS members, J-Hope opened up about his other preparations.

J-Hope is said to have prepared a documentary called ‘Hope on the Street’, a nod to his underground dancing days where he revealed the concept of going around various places in the world and shooting dancing videos to songs like SUGA’s People Pt. 2 which he teased during the talk and RM’s Still Life with Anderson .Paak. Moreover, the Arson singer has also worked on an OST album with about 6 songs to be out next year as well.

