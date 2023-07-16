Suchwita Ep 14 Teaser: BTS’ J-Hope talks to SUGA about post military discharge plan, celebrates birthday

J-Hope is finally guesting on fellow BTS member SUGA’s drinking talk show, Suchwita. As per the teaser revealed on July 16, the MORE singer shot his episode before enlisting for his mandatory military service and is set to unveil a box full of fun chats with his dear bandmate.

Teaser of J-Hope on Suchwita episode 14

The new episode, marks it the fifth appearance from a BTS member on SUGA’s YouTube series Suchwita following RM’s pilot episode, followed by appearances from Jimin, another one by RM, and more recently Jin, who also shot his bit before enlistment last December. While Jin’s participation was revealed as a gift to the BTS ARMY as part of the 2023 BTS FESTA celebration the group’s 10th debut anniversary, J-Hope had made a brief appearance enlightening the room with his presence and chemistry with SUGA and Jin. The latest teaser of the upcoming episode no. 14, shows J-Hope finally making his own solo entry on the show welcomed by his dear hyung. The two, lovingly called Sope, have been a fan favorite duo and their happening friendship is clearly visible even in the teaser.

SUGA talking with J-Hope on Suchwita

The Haegeum singer asks his guest to open up about his apparent post military discharge- which is set for October 2024- schedule which is rumored to be of at least 6 months, displaying the Arson singer’s long-term planning skills. The two laugh over inside jokes, and reminisce about the start of BTS’ chapter 2 with J-Hope’s solo debut, his Lollapalooza performance, collaboration with American rapper J. Cole for ‘on the street’, and more. Once again, the presence of two BTS members is enough to keep the fans entertained for a long time. The two also celebrate J-Hope’s 29th birthday, with him wanting to return for another round of fun with SUGA.

A very awaited episode of the drinking talk show, the high energy environment in the teaser brings forth another content the fans are sure to enjoy. J-Hope’s guest appearance on SUGA’s chat show Suchwita will air as episode 14 on July 19 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

