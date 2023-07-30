Suchwita Ep 15 Highlights: BTS’ Jungkook tells SUGA about upcoming album, flaunts toned abs, and more

BTS member Jungkook finally made an appearance on teammate SUGA’s drinking talk show Suchwita and chaos ensued, much as fans expected. The youngest of the group was an anticipated guest following the release of his debut single Seven which has since gone on to rank no. 1 on the Billboard Hot100 chart, a feat SUGA seemingly predicted way before during the shoot of the episode.

Jungkook’s solo promotions

With the release of Seven, SUGA inquired about Jungkook’s plans for the promotions including his following releases. The Euphoria singer revealed his then-upcoming stage performances across the USA and the UK as well as spoke about what comes next. Jungkook finally announced his plans to SUGA saying that a new single is set to release following Seven and fans will see him releasing a new mini-album, his first, sometime around November. The BTS maknae seems excited about performing his own tour, so the BTS ARMY can also probably look forward to something on that front.

Recalling the moments from his globally celebrated performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Qatar with his solo track Dreamers, Jungkook talked about how he was able to learn choreography for the song only because he wanted to as it was not in the original plan. However, holding himself to high standards yet again, the star mentioned about not being satisfied with his performance. SUGA on the other hand could not help but admit that even as a fellow BTS member he could not believe Jungkook’s star power and skills.

BTS’ future

While Jungkook is set to go on his own path, much like the rest of the BTS members, he spoke about being influenced by the presence of the other six around him. He reiterated his belief of having parts of the hyungs within him, helping him become the person he is today. The Seven singer dreamed about BTS’ chapter 6 wanting the septet to sing an acapella version of their debut song No More Dream and doing dinner shows. SUGA recalled Jin mentioning his wish to perform on the stage again soon after his military enlistment.

The 15th episode of Suchwita ended on a high note, with Jungkook taking to a karaoke machine and singing his heart out to songs like SUGA’s Daechwita and That That.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's Seven feat Latto becomes fastest collaboration song to cross 200 million streams on Spotify