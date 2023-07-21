Suchwita Ep 15 Teaser: BTS’ Jungkook unleashes chaos, finally performs That That duet with SUGA

BTS’ youngest member Jungkook released his single Seven marking his solo debut on July 14, one year after J-Hope made his own solo debut becoming the first from the group to do so on July 15, 2022. The star is currently overseas, going from America to the United Kingdom in a span of a few days and promoting his highly popular single’s release.

Jungkook on Suchwita with SUGA

As fellow BTS member J-Hope’s much awaited pre-military enlistment shot episode of Suchwita was made available to the fans on July 19, another surprise awaited the fans at the end of the program. It was revealed that member Jungkook would be the guest on the next episode of the drinking talk show. While his face was not exclusively revealed in the teaser clip, it was made very obvious that the next guest on Suchwita would be the BTS maknae.

He can be seen jumping with excitement, greeting his hyung with his name Yoongi, surely making all viewers laugh. Clips from the upcoming episode show a clear fondness in SUGA’s eyes who giggles at every move of the young one, teasing him about his upcoming release, predicting that it will grab the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot100 chart, previously only taken by fellow BTS member Jimin as the first K-pop star to do so. Dancing along to Seven, the ever-popular Minstradamus, SUGA wishes for the success of the track.

Jungkook about the love he received from BTS members

SUGA says that he has a lot of qualities from the older members of the group, with Jungkook agreeing about it saying that the one good or lucky thing to happen in his life would be him meeting good people right at the start aka the BTS members. He credits it all to the others, making SUGA teary-eyed about how much Jungkook has grown. Finally, the awaited highlight comes up with the two grabbing mics and singing along to SUGA’s hit song That That, which Jungkook is known to tease him with. The two also follow it up with a remix of Daechwita to fit Suchwita’s theme.

Jungkook’s episode of Suchwita is set to air on July 29 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Suchwita Ep 14 Highlights: J-Hope tells SUGA about upcoming Hope on the Street documentary and OST album