Suchwita Ep 17 Highlights: Footballer Lee Kang In and BTS' SUGA discuss dreams, fears and hopes candidly

BTS' SUGA's beloved show Suchwita is back this week with a new episode featuring Lee Kang In, the national level football player. Both SUGA and Lee Kang In have an honest discussion of the difficulties that come with following your passion, how they deal with bad days and what the future has in store for them, while talking about their shared love for sports.

SUGA having a candid conversation with Lee Kang In

The episode began with SUGA asking Lee Kang In whether it's better to be on a talk show or in the field with 60,000 people, to which the player replied that even though he has been in front of the camera since childhood, playing is still better than talking on talk shows. However, he wanted to share his story in front of the fans, so he chose to be on the show.

SUGA then asked him about what he was doing nowadays, and the player mentioned he hasn't been able to rest since the Qatar World Cup 2022. SUGA mentioned he has been watching the player since "Fly Shoot Dori." The player also brought green grape ade as a part of the tradition to drink on the show.

The duo continued to talk about their common love for sports and how music and sports can correlate on many levels. Lee Kang In reflected on his past life in Spain and how he faced difficulties while trying to achieve his dream of becoming a professional player. SUGA reflected on his own life and said that he believed that difficulties are a part of the journey, to which Lee Kang In agreed.

They proceeded to address the World Cup and Lee Kang In's experience playing in it. The duo talked about how they deal with nervousness before their matches and performances and how they feel about riding on airplanes before going to important events. They were openly candid with each other highlighting points in their life which they felt were worth sharing to reflect how much they have grown in their respective fields.

The episode also featured a cameo of SUGA as a cat that made fans crazy with its cuteness.

SUGA and Lee Kang In talk about future dreams and fears

The pair then proceeded to discuss Fly Shoot Dori, a reality sports-based TV program about football. The national-level player honestly discussed the feeling of disappointment with himself after making a mistake and how he deals with it. SUGA questioned Lee Kang In about nervousness and how it feels to finally meet the celebrities they had always seen on screens. They both answered that when they step onto the field, they transform into an artist/player and don't worry about it too much.

The Duo reflect on their current fields and how far they have come

They talked about what they might be doing if they weren't in their respective fields. Lee Kang In, who recently joined one of the top five football teams in the world, was asked about the pressure that accompanies such a move. SUGA also mentioned how after AMAs BTS was feeling lost but decided to move forward with crazy hard work.

They reminisced about the player’s first coach, Yoon Sang Chul, and how proud he would be of Lee Kang In's journey, paying their respects to him. One of the important points which Lee Kang In highlighted was that before anyone he would like to be satisfied with his work and if he isn’t then that work is in vain. And that he believes to be his life’s philosophy.

The segment came to an end with Lee Kang In sharing his dream of winning the World Cup and expressing gratitude for the people supporting his well-being. The show wrapped up with a humorous segment about nicknames, where Lee Kang In asked SUGA for a nickname, and SUGA said he would text him after giving it some thought.

