Suchwita Ep 17 Teaser: BTS' SUGA interviews South Korea’s national football player Lee Kang In

BANGTANTV has released the teaser for episode 17 of the Suchwita episode featuring footballer Lee Kang In. The episode will be released on the upcoming Friday August 25.

Lee Kang In on SUGA’s Suchwita

The episode's teaser opens with BTS' SUGA expressing his astonishment and amazement to the guest, emphasizing that having a member of Korea’s national team on his show is an incredibly remarkable experience. He was taken aback by the appearance of the set, noting that everyone, including the camera director, was enthusiastic and donning the national team's jersey to celebrate the guest's appearance on the show and convey their excitement.

Lee Kang In revealed that it is his first time on a reality show, and SUGA congratulated him on becoming a national member of a Korean sports team. SUGA, being a sports enthusiast himself, bombards his guest with questions about his matches and behind-the-scenes experiences with the national team. He is also shown to be highly respectful toward the national player, personally serving him food and drinks while praising him. SUGA’s respectful nature on his show has been appreciated by fans on numerous occasions as well.

SUGA inquires if the footballer has been bestowed with a nickname by his fans, prompting Lee Kang In to playfully turn the question back and urge SUGA to create one for him. SUGA is observed engaging in an endearing moment of thought before asserting that he will think of a nickname and send it to him later. The teaser concludes by revealing the episode's release date: August 25th.

Who is Lee Kang In?

Lee Kang In, a 22-year-old football player hailing from South Korea, showcases his talents as an attacking midfielder or winger for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. He also proudly represents the Korean National Team on the international stage. Lee Kang In's remarkable journey saw him transition from Real Mallorca to Paris Saint-Germain, signing a significant five-year contract. His prowess has not only earned him acclaim in South Korea but has also elevated his status on the global football scene. Notably, Lee Kang In holds the distinction of being the first South Korean player to secure a contract with Paris Saint-Germain, a testament to his exceptional skills and remarkable potential.

Renowned for his exceptional dribbling prowess, he holds the esteemed title of one of the finest emerging talents in Asian football. The 22-year-old player, boasting a two-year tenure with the LaLiga side, showcased his skills in 73 appearances, netting seven goals and delivering 10 assists.

In the year 2019, Lee Kang In's brilliance was widely acknowledged as he clinched the Asian Football Confederation's prestigious Asian Young Footballer of the Year award. That very year, his exceptional capabilities were further highlighted when he secured the coveted Golden Ball award at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Notably, his team clinched the runner-up position in the tournament. Adding to his accolades, Lee played a pivotal role in Valencia's triumphant conquest of the Copa del Rey during the same season, a testament to his exceptional talent and impact on the field.

Catch the Suchwita teaser with SUGA and Lee Kang In here-

