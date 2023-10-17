Suchwita Ep 19 highlights: BTS’ SUGA discusses music, career and fans with own idol NELL's Kim Jong Wan

In episode 19 of Suchwita which is hosted by BTS' SUGA, Kim Jong Wan from NELL appeared as a guest. The two artists sat together and discussed everything from their lyrics to music to first love. As the two shared a drink, they even complimented Jungkook and his abilities as a singer. Here are the highlights from the episode.

BTS's SUGA and NELL's Kim Jong Wan appreciate Jungkook

BTS member SUGA and NELL's Kim Jong Wan shared their thoughts on SUGA's Dear My Friends which featured the veteran band member. The singer revealed how he had received a demo track which was recorded by Jungkook and he couldn't help but appreciate his smooth vocals. He also added that he was extremely careful before attempting the song as the demo sounded amazing. Talking about the song, Kim Jong Wan also revealed his concern about the song. He opened up about how the lyrics of the song seemed extremely personal to SUGA and hence, he had to give it a lot of thought before recording it.

SUGA has his fanboy moment with NELL's Kim Jong Wan

BTS' SUGA revealed that NELL was a band that he grew up listening to and it was one of his inspirations to become an artist. He said that the indie rock band and EPIK HIGH were major influences on both him and RM. Hence, both rappers have worked with the older artists. RM has collaborated with NELL for the song everythingoes and SUGA's song Dear My Friend features Kim Jong Wan.

Kim Jeong Wan reveals his past experience with love and how it influenced NELL's concerts

Kim Jeong Wan talked about his past girlfriend from middle school and how he coincidently reunited with her after years. He explained that the smell of the person hadn't changed at all. Even though times have passed and things have changed, the smell the person has doesn't change. It brought him back to his high school and middle school. NELL also use fragrance in their concerts to give their fans a unique experience.

