Suchwita Ep 19 Teaser OUT: BTS’ SUGA’s gets nervous around teenage idol NELL’s Kim Jong Wan

SUGA’s Suchwita teaser reveals next guest NELL’s Kim Jong Wan

On October 10, the teaser for Suchwita’s episode 19 was released. The next guest who will be featured in the show is the rock band NELL’s vocalist Kim Jong Wan. SUGA revealed that he felt like he made it as an artist and a fan as he got nervous interviewing his idol from his teenage years. The two could be seen discussing about fashion, their collaboration, what it means to be a performer and much more. They even mentioned Jungkook’s cover of their song Dear My Friend and appreciated the maknae’s vocals. The BTS member also how music has influenced his life and the two discuss how it has saved them from dark times. They continued on the topic and conversed about the impact their own music has had on their audience. SUGA had a fanboy moment as he mentioned that he has NELL’s album at home and how he should have brought it with him to get it signed.

More about NELL and Kim Jong Wan

The rock band NELL was formed in 2001 with five members. In 2023, drummer Jung Jae Won departed from the group. They debuted with two albums, Reflection Of and Speechless. In 2014, they gained international recognition as their album Newton’s Apple was selected for Billboard's 10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2014. In 2023 they released two singles, The Beauty of Acceptance and Wanderer. Kim Jong Wan is a multitalented musician. He is a vocalist, guitarist, pianist and can even play the drums. He also writes songs for NELL.

