Suchwita Ep 20 highlights: SUGA, SHINee’s Taemin on music, K-pop career; surprised by THIS BTS member

Episode 20 of SUGA’s talk show Suchwita, featuring Taemin as a guest, is out. Both the artists SUGA and Taemin talk about being 93’ liners, their music, BTS and SHINee, and their new-found friendship with each other. There is also a special appearance by a BTS member who is known to be close friends with the Danger singer.

BTS’ SUGA and Taemin discuss music and being solo artists

BTS' SUGA and Taemin talk about the SHINee member’s upcoming album Guilty. The duo talks about his comeback after two years and Taemin’s artistic process behind creating Guilty. Taemin described that he wanted to show the “real him” through this new album. He wanted to show the world something sensational through his new music that pushes the boundaries of “taboo.” They discuss how it feels to be promoted as solo artists. Taemin says that he enjoys promoting alone as it helps him be passionate, to which SUGA agrees.

Taemin and SUGA also discuss the Guilty singer being a role model in the industry. They further talk about how despite being the same age, Taemin (youngest) is the maknae and SUGA is Hyung (older) in their respective groups (with an adorable video of BTS’ Jungkook). The duo talks about the different ways they are treated in their respective groups due to their age. SUGA also discusses Taemin’s journey in SHINee from his debut when the singer didn’t have many lines to being the first solo artist of SHINee. They also discuss the different perspectives of Taemin as a 16-year-old idol, a 20-year-old idol, and now, an idol in his 30s. SUGA talks about his first memory of Taemin at Inkigayo. Taemin talks about his and SHINee’s best performances.

Jimin makes surprise appearance

SUGA talked about the dance challenge Taemin did with Jimin. While Taemin was describing his and Jimin’s gender-neutral yet delicate style, the Like Crazy singer himself made an appearance. Jimin revealed that he is taking vocal and English lessons. They discussed their friendships with each other and joked around, lighting up the mood. Jimin describes how he used to look up to SHINee and how Taemin and him have similar styles. Taemin and SUGA both discuss their MBTIs, SUGA being ISTP and Taemin being INFP. Taemin also talks about Jimin’s and BTS’ performances that he remembers for being iconic. SUGA also shares his favorite Jimin performance Lie, which he performed in 2016. Taemin and Jimin also discuss their collaboration stage together as Taemin praises Jimin’s dancing abilities.

They also mention Jungkook and how he always absorbs what his older members do. As the youngest, he is the combination of all members' tendencies. Taemin mentiones when asked by SUGA that if he ever travels back in time, he would like to fight less with his members and to fully live his life as a teenager. They also discussed Chapter 2 of SHINee and how they would like to grow as artists. They discuss their old songs, how idols are creators of memories and how growing old with fans is the best.

BTS’ SUGA and Jimin talk about how they are planning to regroup again in 2025 and ask Taemin about his experience of performing as a group together with SHINee. Taemin describes the experience as a love-hate relationship. They further discuss Taemin’s journey as a solo artist. Taemin described this period as choosing his identity, and how further he will continue to walk his own path. SUGA and Jimin call him cool for being able to pursue that.

They discuss their future, and fans who will always be waiting for them even when they turn old. SUGA asks about Taemin’s dream, to which Taemin replies to be happy, and by mentioning Hoshi of SEVENTEEN, he says he wants to be a pioneer and a good influence for other idols. In a special after-credits scene, Jimin mentions Taemin and he has the same hand size and the same height (Jimin is said to have the smallest hands and height in BTS) to which SUGA replies for them to be good friends because of this.

Watch the full episode here-

