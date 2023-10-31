Suchwita Ep 21 teaser: BTS' SUGA discusses Jungkook's GOLDEN release, Seven's Billboard achievements, and more

BTS' SUGA's talk show Suchwita has released a new teaser for their upcoming episode. Episode 21 will feature BTS member Jungkook for the second time on the show. The two K-pop artists discuss the latter's newly released album, achievements made by the track Seven along with completing one year of the talk show. Jungkook also reveals the reason for his second appearance on the show.

BTS' Jungkook radiates golden maknae energy

The teaser video starts with BTS' SUGA introducing the audience and telling proudly about his talk show being a year old. Meanwhile one can see the guest standing at a distance pouring out celebratory claps. SUGA introduced the guest who wanted to be on the show for the second time.

You will hear him say Let's go in an upbeat tone, quite a few times. Daechwita singer remarks that BTS' Jungkook was here as a middle school Kookie last time and notices his haircut that makes him look even cuter. Everyone is all smiles in Jungkook’s presence.

BTS' SUGA shares the proud achievement of one of his talk show videos reaching 10 million views when the 3D singer first visited. He also congratulates him on Seven reaching No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. When asked about his reason for coming back on the show, BTS' Jungkook reveals that he respects Yoongi but imitates him by saying, "Do you know what it took for me to get this far?"

Jungkook reveals who named him the Golden Maknae and thinks this time of his life is golden. To the ARMY waiting for 2025, BTS' Jungkook relays a message saying, "I have so much to show you. My first tattoo was of you guys (flexing the tattoo)" They also joke about the legendary 3 minutes and 37 seconds of the encore live clip that generated so much buzz. Episode 21 will be out on November 4 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

More about BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN album

BTS' Jungkook's album titled GOLDEN is arriving on November 3 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). This is a highly anticipated release by Jungkook so far. The eleven-track album is a collection of top-notch songs and stories and the same was proved by the preview that was released yesterday. Standing Next to You is the title track of GOLDEN.

Other tracks on the album include 3D, Seven (explicit & clean version), Please Don't Change, Shot Glass of Tears, Yes or No, Hate You, Closer to You, Somebody, and Too Sad to Dance. Check out the official preview below:

